Nissan GT-R Lineup Offers T-spec Edition

Nissan GT-R T-spec edition

Photo: Nissan

With a variety of updates, a choice of two bold exterior colors, and a limited-run, the T-spec edition is a worthy addition to the 2021 Nissan GT-R lineup, which includes the sleek, sporty GT-R NISMO Special Edition.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan GT-R

Exterior elements

The T-spec edition features wide front fenders and a carbon-fiber wide spoiler. These fenders are more substantial than the ones sported by the Track Edition. Gold-painted RAYS® forged aluminum-alloy wheels offer the special edition model serious style. The rest of the exterior elements to distinguish the model include body-colored door mirrors, T-spec badging, and hood ducts in black. The T-spec borrows some signature performance elements from the GT-R NISMO, namely the carbon ceramic brakes with brake air guides.

Millennium Jade, which was an option for the R34 GT-R V-Sec II Nür, and Midnight Purple are the two exterior colors, exclusive to the T-spec edition. Offering the Millennium Jade color on the T-spec edition is the first time Nissan has released the specific hue in the U.S. market.

Nissan reports, “The new Midnight Purple is a modern interpretation of the Midnight Purple III from the R34 V-Spec, which was limited to 132 units, and the 2014 special edition Midnight Opal R35 GT-R that was limited to only 100 units worldwide (50 in the U.S.).”

Nissan GT-R T-spec edition

Photo: Nissan

Interior features

Inside, the 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec edition boasts a distinct interior with the “Mori Green” color. The aniline leather-appointed seating is sophisticated and comfortable and features pearl suede accents for a signature design. T-spec badging fills the cabin while the quilted Alcantara® headliner finishes the look.

Performance

A twin-turbo VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine pairs to an advanced paddle-shifted sequential six-speed dual clutch transmission to generate 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec edition is also equipped with an independent rear transaxle all-wheel drive system.

Pricing

The Nissan GT-R T-spec edition boasts an MSRP of $138,490.