No Comments

Nissan Kicks Makes the Grade for Recent Grads Says US News

2020 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The editors at U.S. News & World Report weighed three key components of 2020 models to determine its list of the Best Cars for Recent Graduates in 2020. A reasonable price was a top priority since grads often leave school with debt. Safety features were equally important in their evaluations. Finally, a user-friendly, modern infotainment system had to earn an A in order to be included on the list. The 2020 Nissan Kicks satisfied these requisites and more.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan Kicks

“The starting price of the 2020 Nissan Kicks is lower than many of its rivals, but it’s still loaded with standard features,” according to U.S. News and World Report writer Kristen Hall-Geisler.

She specifically calls out the SUV’s three USB ports and 7-inch touch screen. The available smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a selling point for the Kicks, too, because staying connected on the go is a non-negotiable whether you’re heading to a job interview or celebrating your academic accomplishments with a road trip.

The advanced driver-assist technologies such as pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and emergency braking in the 2020 Kicks grabbed the attention of U.S. News reviewers. Under proper conditions, these systems help alert you to dangers in front or behind you, and in some cases, intervene on your behalf to help mitigate or minimize a collision.

“The Kicks has an excellent safety rating, and it also earned a great predicted reliability score, so it can likely last until the next phase of your life,” adds Hall-Geisler.

Model Lineup: 2020 Nissan SUVs

The sporty Kicks is ideal for city driving, thanks to its responsive 1.6-liter engine. You’ll save on gas, too, thanks to the SUV’s EPA-estimated combined rating of 33 mpg. Its compact frame means you won’t have to pass on small parking spots. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of the 2020 Nissan Kicks is $19,070.