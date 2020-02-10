No Comments

Nissan LEAF Earns Third Consecutive 5-Year Cost to Own Award from Kelley Blue Book

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan LEAF has been a trailblazer in the electric vehicle market since its debut. Now, with its third consecutive 5-Year Cost to Own Award from Kelley Blue Book, it’s continuing to prove its value to drivers.

KBB editors named the zero-emissions model as the winner in the Best Electric Car category after assessing ownership data. Projected costs such as insurance, finance, fuel, state fees, and repairs were also factored in to determine the winner of the KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. The editors also praised the “sleeker exterior shape”, “modern interior,” and competitive pricing strategy.

The 2020 Nissan LEAF gives drivers a choice between a 62 kWh and a 40 kWh battery. The smaller battery powers the LEAF and earns an EPA-estimated range of 149 miles. The LEAF PLUS model garners power from the 62 kWh battery and earns an EPA-estimated range of 226 miles.

The 2020 model year increases safety features on the LEAF. With Nissan Safety Shield 360 now standard, the 2020 LEAF helps drivers stay focused, be more aware of dangers, and mitigate or avoid potential accidents. Technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, and Blind Spot Warning Lane Departure Warning.

“Since we sold the first Nissan LEAF in late 2010, owners have been seeing the financial benefits of trading gas for electricity and significantly less routine maintenance offered by an EV,” said Aditya Jairaj, director, EV Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. “With a long list of standard safety enhancements for the new model year, we believe LEAF has become an even greater value for 2020.”

KBB revealed the winners of its 5-Year Cost to Own Awards at the Chicago Auto Show.