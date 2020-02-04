No Comments

Nissan LEAF Sales Top 450,000

Photo: Nissan

Since it first hit the streets in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold over 450,000 models — making it the world’s best-selling EV.

One for the record books

Photo: Nissan

As one of the early popular, practical production EVs, the Nissan LEAF has long been a pioneer in the world of green driving. The first models were sold in the United States and Japan, with availability in European and Canadian markets following soon after. Now, it’s available in more than 35 countries.

Originally, all LEAF models were produced in Japan. Nowadays, American LEAF models are made in Smyrna, Tennessee.

As of 2014, LEAF sales hit the big 100K. Sales figures doubled to 200,000 in 2015. At some point in 2019, the LEAF achieved 400,000 sales, and as of 2020, the iconic EV has topped 450,000 models sold. Although it faces increasing competition, the LEAF just keeps growing in power, sophistication, and popularity.

About the Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan LEAF offers just the right mix of spirited driving and money-saving efficiency. You can choose from two models — one with the standard 40-kWh battery, and LEAF PLUS, which packs a 62-kWh battery. This larger battery boosts the LEAF’s range from 149 miles to a maximum of 226 miles.

According to Helen Perry, Nissan Europe’s Head of Electric Vehicles, the LEAF PLUS is raking in the customers, earning nearly 20 percent of all LEAF sales.

New for the 2020 model year, the LEAF boasts the Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology suite, standard on all models. It’ll help you drive safely with tools including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection,

Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included as standard features, along with an 8-inch touch screen.

The LEAF complements its smart tech with sharp looks. From its aerodynamic profile to its aggressive V-Motion grille and front fascia, the LEAF stands apart from the crowd. For an even more head-turning model, choose a LEAF with a Sunset Drift ChromaFlair-colored exterior. These orange LEAFs will be rolling onto dealership lots just in time for autumn.