No Comments

Nissan Maxima Is One of Best Cars for Young Drivers in 2021

2021 Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

Your young driver might have their sights on a flashy sports car, luxury car, or big SUV, but as a parent, you know these are not the right options for your teen, especially when they’re inexperienced behind the wheel. But, that doesn’t mean your teen has to settle for something old, stale, or boring. There are plenty of stylish and fun-to-drive cars on the market that delivers advanced safety tech. Take, for instance, the 2021 Nissan Maxima — it just made U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 16 Best Cars for Young Drivers in 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Maxima

2021 Nissan Maxima

This isn’t the first time the 2021 Nissan Maxima has grabbed the attention of the U.S. News & World Report editors.

“The 2021 Nissan Maxima large sedan comes loaded with standard features and boasts a fantastic safety rating. Those are just two of the reasons it was a finalist for our 2021 U.S. News Best Large Car for Families award, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Kristen Hall-Geisler.

Nissan defines the Maxima as a luxury sporty sedan. It features a 3.5-liter V6 engine mated to an Xtronic CVT rated at 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain earns the 2021 Maxima EPA-estimated fuel-efficiency ratings of 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, which will help your teen from spending too much time stopping for gas.

The 2021 Nissan Maxima offers a choice of four trim levels — SV, SR, Platinum, and the 40th Anniversary Edition.

2021 Nissan Maxima S

Hallmarks of the base trim include the standard suite of advanced driver-assist technologies — Nissan Safety Shield 360. Heated front seats make a world of difference on chilly days. The NissanConnect infotainment system features a Wi-Fi hotspot.

2021 Nissan Maxima SR

The sport-tuned suspension of this trim allows for spirited driving performance while the premium materials in the cabin create a luxurious cabin.

2021 Nissan Maxima Platinum

Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers help clear your view. The power-tilt/telescoping steering column helps you customize your driving position. The rear-window power sunshade helps minimize the glare from the sun while preserving the temperature in the cabin.

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition

This trim features unique 40th Anniversary badging and design details including Satin Dark Chrome faceted interior trim and white gauge faces.