Nissan NV Makes US News’ Best 10-Passenger Vehicles List

2021 Nissan NV Passenger Van

Photo: Nissan

If you need to carry more than nine people, you need a reliable, well-equipped passenger van. Passenger vans offer plenty of seats for your large group and ways to customize them to suit your needs. Often, you can adjust the height of the roof to expand the feeling of the cabin, choose from a range of wheelbase lengths, and pick the powertrain that delivers the driving performance you want. U.S. News & World Report put together its list of The Best 10-Passenger Vehicles for 2021 and the 2021 Nissan NV earned a spot.

Award winning: Nissan named EPA ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year

2021 Nissan NV interior

The 2021 Nissan NV has a maximum seating capacity of 12. Your third-row passengers will appreciate the ample legroom, which bests other vans on the list, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Blair Travers. You can upgrade to leather seating if you want more luxury. If not, the standard cloth seats will keep your passengers comfortable. The front storage console keeps your essentials within reach while the under-seat storage in the front helps keep the interior clutter-free. When you need more room for cargo, the 2021 Nissan NV Passenger van reveals a maximum cargo space of 218.9 cubic feet.

2021 Nissan NV power

Under the hood of the 2021 NV passenger van pumps a potent powertrain, which helps deliver a fuel-efficient and capable performance.

“A 261-horsepower V6 engine and a five-speed automatic transmission are standard in the Nissan NV. The transmissions in most other vans have more gears, which helps to improve gas mileage,” according to Travers.

When properly equipped, the 2022 NV can tow a maximum weight of 8,700 pounds. Rear-wheel drive is the only option on the 2021 Nissan NV passenger van.

2021 Nissan NV standard features

The passenger van includes a long list of standard features designed to keep you and your passengers content and connected. These features include cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, USB port, Bluetooth technology, and a six-speaker audio system.