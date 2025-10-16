Nissan Recalls 173,000 Vehicles in the US. Here are the affected models

One of the primary models affected is the Nissan NV200, a compact cargo van frequently used for deliveries and commercial operations. Nissan has stated that repairs will be carried out free of charge at authorized dealerships for all affected vehicle owners.

The issue stems from a possible failure in the fuel pump module, which could lead to the engine shutting off without warning. This type of failure, if it occurs while the vehicle is in motion, can increase the likelihood of a crash. This latest campaign is part of a growing series of safety-related recalls in the US automotive market, where manufacturers are under increased scrutiny from both federal regulators and consumers.

Engine Shut-off Risk Linked to Faulty Fuel Pump Module

The defect centers on the fuel pump module, a critical part of the fuel delivery system. According to information provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the component may stop working during operation, cutting off fuel supply to the engine and causing the vehicle to stall.

Nissan has not disclosed whether the issue has already led to crashes or injuries, but the company indicated that it identified the fault during internal reviews. The automaker began the recall process in coordination with federal safety authorities. Affected owners will be notified by mail and are encouraged to bring their vehicles in for inspection and repair as soon as possible.

Nissan NV200 was designed specifically for use as a taxi in New York City – © Shutterstock

Nissan NV200 Prominently Affected in Recall Batch

The recall includes several Nissan models, with particular attention drawn to the NV200 cargo van. This model is widely used by small businesses and in urban commercial settings, making the potential impact of the defect broader than private vehicle use alone.

Repairs will be made at no cost, and Nissan has urged customers to use their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) to check eligibility on the company’s official recall site. The company has not detailed how many units of each model are affected, but the inclusion of the NV200 suggests the recall covers a diverse set of use cases, from fleet operators to independent drivers.

Part of a Broader Wave of Vehicle Safety Recalls

Nissan’s announcement arrives amid a series of unrelated recalls across the automotive industry. According to Times Now, major manufacturers such as Hyundai, BMW, Toyota, and Stellantis have also issued recent recall notices for separate defects involving different vehicle systems.

While each recall addresses a distinct mechanical or safety concern, their frequency points to an industry-wide effort to maintain regulatory compliance and avoid long-term reputational damage. The NHTSA continues to monitor these developments closely and urges manufacturers to act swiftly when potential safety defects are identified.