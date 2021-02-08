No Comments

Nissan Reveals MSRP for 2021 Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Kicks has several updates for 2021, including changes in design and tech, making the popular crossover even more fun to drive. And, now you can put a price tag on the updated styling, tech, and features offered in the 2021 Nissan Kicks, as Nissan has released U.S. pricing for the crossover.

2021 Pricing for Nissan Kicks

The 2021 Kicks offers a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $19,500 for the base trim, the S. Move up a level to the SV trim, for an MSRP of $21,300. The third and highest trim level is the SR, and it starts at $21,940. For an additional cost, you can upgrade the SR trim with the available SR Premium Package.

The SR Premium Package includes tech upgrades including an eight-speaker equipped Bose Audio system with amplifier. One of the speakers is embedded in the driver’s headrest for an immersive sound experience. Design highlights feature Prima-Tex appointed seats with heating functionality. The steering wheel is also heated. A security system and NissanConnect Service with available Wi-Fi hotspot comes with the package, as does a tonneau cover.

Photo: Nissan

What you get for the price

The 2021 Nissan Kicks will keep you connected to your favorite apps, playlists, and contacts with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and you won’t have to pay extra to gain access. The tech is now standard across all trim levels. Your connectivity tech options expand when you opt for the available Nissan Connect Services. An available Wi-Fi Hotspot, a critical feature if your data plan is stingy, and vehicle commands you can control remotely are also part of the 2021 Kicks.

As an automaker, Nissan has led the charge on innovative safety technologies, and the 2021 Nissan Kicks delivers its best. Standard on every level of the Nissan Kicks is a suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, classified as the Nissan Safety Shield 360. Tech includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking, a class-exclusive system. Under proper conditions, these technologies warn you of dangers, engage the brakes when necessary, remind you to stay safe in the lane, and illuminate your path safely.