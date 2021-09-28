No Comments

Nissan Reveals NISMO Off Road Parts At Expo

2022 Nissan Frontier at 2021 Overland Expo West

Photo: Nissan

The 2022 Nissan Frontier is even more ready for adventure thanks to a bevy of NISMO Off Road parts. The decked-out truck was featured at the 2021 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, and gave Expo visitors a closer look at four specific off-road parts.

“The all-new 2022 Frontier provides adventurers with an authentic midsize truck built to thrive in off-road and overlanding environments,” said Michael Soutter, vice president, Nissan Aftersales U.S.

Nissan NISMO Off Road 4-Inch Lights

Photo: Nissan

Lighting up the night

The NISMO Off Road 4-inch Lights put out 3,060 lumens and are made of waterproof aluminum housings.

Nissan NISMO Off Road Overland Bed Rack

Photo: Nissan

Securing outdoor gear

The 2022 Frontier also featured the NISMO Off Road Overland Bed Rack. It comes in two versions — low and high — so you can outfit your truck with the system that fits your needs.

Nissan NISMO Off Road Rooftop Tent

Photo: Nissan

Providing comfy shelter

The NISMO Off Road Rooftop Tent transformed the 2022 Frontier into a camping lover’s dream with its spacious design and room for two. The tent also features a thick mattress that stretches from wall to wall and is equipped with a washable cover for easy clean-up. The three windows offer a clear view of the great outdoors while also providing plenty of ventilation. The tent’s material is ripstop polyester canvas, and it is weather-resistant. The tent’s mesh panels also provide a ventilated feel. The adjustable ladder for entry into the tent measures 6.9-feet. The tent will be available early next year and fits most vehicles when properly equipped with a bed rack or roof rack that satisfies the manufacturer’s requirements.

Nissan NISMO Off Road Performance Exhaust

Photo: Nissan

Delivering a sporty performance sound

The NISMO Off Road Performance Exhaust is made of high-quality polished stainless steel with the NISMO logo etched into its surface.

Although these parts were featured on the 2022 Frontier at the expo, they aren’t exclusive to the truck. They can upgrade the Nissan Pathfinder, Xterra, TITAN, TITAN XD, as well as vehicles that meet the manufacturer’s requirements. You can learn more about the Nissan NISMO Off Road parts at Nissan dealerships and select NISMO retailers. You can also review the NISMO Off Road parts catalog at NISMOparts.nissanusa.com.