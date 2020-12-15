Nissan Reveals Tech and Styling Upgrades for 2021 Kicks
The Kicks is one of the brand’s newest models, but in the wake of Nissan’s rebranding rampage, even this relatively new nameplate is receiving upgrades to stay competitive. Here’s a look at what’s been added to this entry-level model.
Looking to Upgrade? Shop for a new Nissan Kicks
Updated tech
With its customizability and low price point, it’s no secret that the Kicks is aimed at young drivers. So in an effort to stay “hip with the kids,” Nissan decided to make Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard across all trims for the 2021 model year. You’ll be able to access the infotainment tech via the standard 7.0-inch touch-screen display, or the newly available 8.0-inch screen. The upper trims also offer a new USB Type-C port, which transmits both power and data.
More standard safety
The Kicks gained standard Safety Shield 360, which includes Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, High Beam Assist, as well as the class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking. On top of that, it now offers Intelligent Cruise Control, rear disk brakes, and an electronic parking brake on the SV and SR trim levels.
New styling options
The Kicks’ interior has been redesigned with new trim, a more functional center console, and more richly colored seating material. On the outside, it offers a number of new wheel designs and a trio of additional color options: Electric Blue Metallic, Boulder Gray Pearl, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, which is a premium color. Thanks to the new paint options, you can opt for even more color combos, including Super Black/Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, Super Black/Boulder Gray Pearl, and Super Black/Electric Blue Metallic.
Nissan also gave the 2021 Kicks what it calls a “Double V- motion” grille, which is meant to give it a more imposing, SUV-like aesthetic. The latest Kicks model is also sporting a new rear bumper and updated LED exterior lighting.
Shop Smarter: Check out Nissan’s discount for recent college grads
The 2021 Nissan Kicks is expected to arrive in February of 2021.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.