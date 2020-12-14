No Comments

Nissan Rogue and Versa Earn 2021 Best Buy Awards

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has plenty to celebrate this season. Both the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue and 2021 Nissan Versa earned Best Buy awards from Consumer Guide Automotive. This is a repeat for the Versa, which took home the award in the Compact Car category last year. The Nissan Rogue is super familiar with the honor, though, as the well-equipped model has a seven-year winning streak in the Compact Crossover category from the publication.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Rogue

The best-selling Nissan Rogue impressed the Consumer Guide Automotive panel of judges with its 2021 model thanks to its utility, family-friendly features, and its advanced driver-assist safety systems including class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. Under proper conditions, these technologies monitor threats behind your vehicle, warn you of hidden dangers, and automatically engage the brakes to help you avoid or minimize a potential collision, respectively.

“The Rogue offers pleasant driving dynamics, a broad range of comfort and technology features, and passenger/cargo versatility that few compact SUVs can match,” according to Consumer Guide Automotive.

Photo: Nissan

2021 Nissan Versa

“The Nissan Versa straddles the line between the subcompact-car and compact-car classes; it’s priced like a subcompact, but it’s almost as large in some dimensions as the average compact car,” according to Consumer Guide Automotive. “However you categorize it, the Versa is an outstanding value; it offers a generous level of features and decent quietness and driving manners at very aggressive prices.”

Pet-friendly Ride: 2021 Nissan Rogue

The 2021 Versa accommodates five and offers 14.7 cubic feet of space in the trunk. The 60/40-split fold-down seats offer versatile space for cargo when needed. You can pair the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with either a five-speed manual transmission or Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). With the Xtronic CVT, the Versa boasts impressive fuel efficiency with 35 mpg combined and 40 mpg on the highway.