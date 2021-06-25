No Comments

Nissan Sentra Cup Motorsports Series Starts This Weekend

2021 Nissan Sentra Cup Motorsports in Ontario, Canada, kicks off this weekend

Photo: Nissan

This weekend marks the start of the new Canadian motorsport series, the Nissan Sentra Cup. It will take place at the Shannonville Motorsports Park, which opened in 1974. Located near Belleville, Ontario, the park will see 30 drivers take the course. In total, the Nissan Sentra Cup Motorsports Series, which was announced in late 2019, will include six events.

“Since the announcement of the launch of the new series last December, our excitement has continued to grow. We can’t wait to see the new Nissan Sentras in action on Canadian tracks this season and enjoy the amazing show the drivers will put on. This is a new chapter in the history of the Sentra and Canadian motorsports.” said Steve Milette, President of Nissan Canada Inc.

Two separate tracks will host the weekend series. The 4.03-km long track will be used on Saturday, while the 2.47-km Pro track will feature the qualifying race on Sunday.

“After six years of success with the Micra Cup, we’re thrilled to start this new era with the Nissan Sentra Cup,” said Series’ promoter Jacques Deshaies of JD Promotion & Competition. “I’m very pleased to see an entry list of around 30 drivers at the start the season and there is no doubt that the level of competition will be very high. Several Micra Cup drivers have acquired Sentras and the Cup welcomes many new drivers this year.”

2021 Nissan Sentra

Drivers off the racetrack can appreciate the fun-to-drive and fuel-efficient performance of the 2021 Nissan Sentra, which uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission that generates 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. It earns EPA-estimated ratings of 29 mpg in the city, 39 mpg on the highway, and 33 mpg combined.

When equipped with specific headlights, the 2021 Nissan Sentra earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. A suite of six driver-assist technologies, the Nissan Safety Shield 360, is standard on the 2021 Sentra.