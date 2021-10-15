No Comments

Nissan Sentra Makes 2021 Honor Roll for Car Seat Fit

2021 Nissan Sentra makes Cars.com’s Car Seat Fit Report Card Honor Roll

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Sentra has made the grade. After achieving high marks in the requisite subjects (evaluations), the 2021 Nissan Sentra has made Cars.com’s 2021 Car Seat Fit Report Card. A total of 51 vehicles designed with families in mind were evaluated by child-passenger safety techs at Cars.com. The 2021 Nissan Sentra was one of four 2021 or 2022 models that passed with all A’s to earn a spot on the Cars.com Honor Roll, too.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Sentra

“What serves as icing on the cake, is that the other three vehicles called out by Cars.com Honor Roll are larger vehicles,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, Product, and Services Planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada. “Not all car seats fit in all vehicles and choosing the appropriate child restraint system can be confusing. We appreciate Cars.com bringing attention to this important issue.”

In all five categories of the car seat evaluations, the 2021 Nissan Sentra earned a top grade of A, securing Honor Roll status. The child-passenger safety techs evaluated how four car seat types — rear-facing infant seat, rear-facing convertible, forward-facing convertible, and high-back booster seat as well as the vehicle’s Latch system (lower anchors and top tether system (in the second and/or third row) and each vehicle’s third-row access.

“To earn an ‘A’ grade, a vehicle must show it has plenty of room for the car seat and the child, without affecting legroom for the driver or front passenger. Vehicles must also demonstrate their Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system is easy to find and use, without any fit issues,” according to Nissan.

The 2021 Nissan Sentra shares the Honor Roll with the 2021 Audi SQ8, 2021 Genesis GV80, and 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Cars.com Jennifer Newman reports that the 2021 Nissan Sentra “surprises with its incredibly roomy backseat that easily handles bulky car seats. It’s a win for small families on a budget.”

The 2021 Nissan Sentra offers three trim levels — S, SV, and SR.