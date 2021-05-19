No Comments

Nissan Sentra Makes Best Cars List for College Grads

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

A college degree is a major accomplishment worth celebrating. And, what better way to celebrate your hard work, long hours, and academic success than with a new car? If you are ready to drive into your new life as a college graduate, consider the 2021 Nissan Sentra. The stylish sedan earned a spot on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates, a repeat acknowledgment.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Sentra

The cars that made the Autotrader list boast an MSRP under $25,000. They also save you money at the pump thanks to an approximate 30 mpg combined rating. The Autotrader editors also evaluated safety, reliability, and value for their top 10 list.

According to Autotrader, the 2021 Nissan Sentra secured the number seven spot on the list because it features an attractive exterior, a well-equipped interior, and a bevy of standard safety tech. The affordable price is a definite bonus.

“One of our favorite things about the Sentra is that you can go up to the top SR trim while still keeping the price in the low-$20K range (the Sentra starts at around $20,410), reports Autotrader.

2021 Nissan Sentra

The 2021 Nissan Sentra marks the eighth generation of the sedan. It borrows characteristics from the larger Nissan Altima and Maxima and boasts the automaker’s advanced driver-assist technologies. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six intelligent driving technologies. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Assist. Under proper conditions, these systems monitor threats around you, help you maintain a safe lane position, and light your way in the dark. This suite comes standard on the 2021 Sentra.

The 2021 Sentra also offers smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a premium audio system so every drive is entertaining.