Nissan Sets Up Secret Drive-in Theater for LEAF Drivers
The Nissan LEAF has been a hit in Europe, and the automaker has devised an unorthodox way to thank its Portuguese fans. The automaker invited a select group of Nissan LEAF drivers to bring a guest to a secret pop-up drive-in theater, where they could enjoy the Union of European Football Association’s Champions League Final match on the big screen.
Not your grandparents’ drive-in theater
In an age where stadiums, crowded sports bars, and movie theaters have become off-limits due to public health concerns, Nissan decided to play it safe without compromising fun. The automaker will set up a socially distanced drive-in theater, complete with proper sanitation measures.
Although the pandemic has put a damper on sports, Nissan wanted to give these 50 lucky LEAF drivers a big game experience to remember. Each selected fan will be invited to bring a guest to watch the match with them. Among the crowd will be the buyer of the 5,000th Nissan LEAF in Portugal, as well as UEFA Champions League hero, Nuno Gomes. The soccer star will hold a safe, hygienic meet-and-greet with fans.
Nissan and the Union of European Football Association
For the past six seasons, Nissan has been a major sponsor of the UEFA Champions League. Gareth Dunsmore, Vice President for Marketing Communications, Connected Car Services, and Customer Experience at Nissan Europe, expressed the automaker’s support for the event. Despite current circumstances, Nissan wants to do what it can to bring fans closer to the action.
“Nothing can recreate the excitement of being in the stadium, but we hope we can give our LEAF owners the next best thing,” he stated.
On top of that, Nissan will give sports fans an exclusive chance to snap a selfie with the UEFA Champions League trophy. The Nissan LEAF NISMO RC, a performance-oriented concept EV, will have the honor of carrying the trophy through Lisbon on its way to Estadio Da Luz.
The Union of European Football Association’s Champions League Final match will be held on August 23.
