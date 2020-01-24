No Comments

Nissan Supports Uber’s Clean Air Plan with Zero-Emission Nissan LEAFs

2019 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

Nissan is supporting Uber’s Clean Air Plan by introducing Sunderland-manufactured 2,000 Nissan LEAFs to its drivers. Along with an education program on electric vehicles, marketing app, and transaction price, Nissan is hoping to inspire Uber drivers in London to go green.

“Through innovation and collaboration, companies like Nissan and Uber can tackle the challenges of advancing personal urban mobility, whilst also improving air quality in our major cities,” saidAndrew Humberstone, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. “As the UK’s best-selling EV, the Nissan LEAF is the perfect vehicle to support Uber’s ambition of a 100 percent electric fleet in London for 2025. Not only will passengers enjoy the quieter ride that comes from all-electric driving, but cyclists, pedestrians and other road users will also benefit from the zero-emissions powertrain.”

Uber’s Clean Air Plan was introduced in January 2019, and since its launch, Uber drivers have responded well to the eco-friendly initiative, by posting a 350 percent increase of Uber journeys in an EV (approximately 900,000 fares), reports Nissan.

“Our bold vision for London is for every driver on the Uber app to use an all-electric vehicle by 2025. The partnership with Nissan is a hugely significant step towards meeting this goal. The Mayor of London has shown strong leadership on measures relating to air quality and we’re proud to support him in delivering his vision,” said Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Uber.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Uber and Nissan. During a EV trial in 2016, Nissan delivered 20 Nissan LEAFs.

According to Nissan, “It was the first time pure EVs had been available for hire through the Uber app in London. The trial was run in partnership with the Energy Savings Trust to look into the feasibility of running large numbers of electric private hire vehicles in the UK.”

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 Nissan LEAF offers drivers two battery options — a 40 kWh and 62 kWh battery. When equipped with the larger battery, drivers can expect an EPA-estimated 226-mile range.