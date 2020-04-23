No Comments

No, There Won’t Be a Ford F-150 PHEV

Don’t expect a Ford F-150 PHEV anytime in the near future

Photo: Ford

Earlier this month, Car and Driver got folks a’talking by suggesting that the upcoming 2021 Ford F-150 would get a plug-in hybrid variant. In short order, however, Ford came along with its rumor-slashing scythe and put the idea to bed.

In an article running down upcoming changes planned for the 13th-generation F-150, Car and Driver wrote that the Blue Oval would “offer the first plug-in hybrid in the half-ton-truck market, with an electric motor sandwiched between a turbo V6 and a 10-speed auto.”

“Electric range will probably exceed 10 miles, but only when commuting unladen,” the article originally stated. “Do F-150 buyers really want a truck with a plug? Ford is doubling down that they will.”

Mike Levine shoots straight on Ford F-150 PHEV

A Ford F-150 hybrid has long been confirmed, and it’s rumored to feature the venerable twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, but this was the first seemingly anyone had heard of a Ford F-150 PHEV. Reason being, it turns out, is because there won’t be a Ford F-150 PHEV, at least not according to company spokesperson Mike Levine, who shot down that rumor with the quickness.

Levine took to Twitter to respond to Inside EVs poking fun at the projected 10-mile electric range by laying out all the facts. Not only did he correct Car and Driver’s assertion about an F-150 PHEV, he refuted its suggestion that the all-electric F-150 will leverage Rivian technology.

This is a wrong guess stated as a fact from @CARandDRIVER. Ford has never said the next F-150 will include a plug-in hybrid.



Also, the all-electric F-150 is using a Ford architecture. Shares nothing with Rivian. Always been the case. https://t.co/onaqdJdOUx — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) April 12, 2020

Car and Driver’s David Beard has since updated the article to reflect the corrections, changing the offending sentence about the Ford F-150 PHEV to “Ford also will offer a hybrid with an electric motor sandwiched between a V6 and a 10-speed auto.” The fact that the powertrain combination was not as quickly dismissed by Levine might suggest that this bit of info is right on the money.

Ford is expected to reveal the next-generation F-150 and new F-150 Hybrid sometime this year, so it may only be a matter of time until we find out.

