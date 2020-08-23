No Comments

Official Pricing Released for 2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Canadian drivers have an official price tag for the new Nissan Rogue, which boasts an extensive redesign for 2021. Starting at $28,498, the third generation of the popular crossover will be available at dealerships in Canada this October. Since 2012, the Rogue has been the automaker’s best-seller in its lineup.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue is available at three trim levels — S, SV, and Platinum. The starting MSRP of the S trim equipped with FWD is $28,498; AWD-equipped models start at $30,798. The SV FWD and SV AWD boast a sticker price of $31,998 and $34,298, respectively. The SV AWD Premium trim starts at $36,498 while the Platinum trim begins at $39,998.

“The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue checks all the boxes for what crossover consumers look for: bold design; terrific driving dynamics; top-class interior for both front and rear passengers; and it’s packed with safety technology on even the most entry-level trim,” says Steve Milette, president Nissan Canada.

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Rogue features an eye-catching exterior design you can customize with the choice of several color combinations. You can choose among Graphite, Tan, and Grey for the interior palette.

The standard 2.5-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine engineered with the automaker’s Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) system generates 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. These ratings increase by 11 and 6, respectively, compared to previous generations.

Every Rogue trim level features Nissan Safety Shield 360. This comprehensive technology suite covers Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning. Under proper conditions, these systems warn you of dangers, help you avoid or mitigate accidents, illuminate your path and help reduce the stress of backing up and changing lanes. The advanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link is available for the first time on the 2021 Nissan Rogue.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue offers a spirited, well-equipped ride for families on the go.