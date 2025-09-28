Packard Is Back—with a Stunning One-Off Based on a Bentley

The new creation, named Excellence, is a one-off commission completed by Dutch coachbuilder JB Classic & Bespoke. The vehicle blends modern British engineering with visual cues borrowed from Packard’s heyday, particularly the 1932 Packard Twelve. Despite being based on a 2019 Bentley, it’s nearly impossible to recognize the donor car beneath the transformed bodywork.

The United States once hosted a wide range of domestic car manufacturers, with some focused exclusively on prestige and luxury. Packard, established in 1899, was among the most respected of these, producing vehicles that competed directly with the likes of Imperial and Cadillac. The company pioneered features like the first production V12 engine in 1916 and was known for highly crafted landaulets, torpedos, and limousines.

After a long decline, Packard merged with Studebaker and ultimately disappeared from the market in 1962. A brief attempt to revive the brand in the late 1990s never materialized due to lack of investment, and the brand’s logo has remained absent from production cars—until now.

The Legacy of Packhard and Its Brief Rebirth

During the first half of the 20th century, Packard was considered one of the pinnacles of American luxury carmaking. Its innovations included the Twin Six, a V12-powered model introduced in 1916, which made headlines as the first mass-produced car with such an engine configuration. According to Auto Journal, Packard remained a symbol of high-end motoring until it ceased operations in 1962.

In the 1990s, American businessman Roy Gullickson acquired rights to the Packard name and envisioned a return to form with a new limousine, limited to 2,000 units. The project, however, never progressed beyond the prototype stage due to financial setbacks. The brand faded back into obscurity—until the recent unveiling of the Excellence.

A Bentley Base, but Nothing Left of Bentley Outside

This latest iteration of Packard comes not from Detroit, but from the Netherlands. A private collector commissioned JB Classic & Bespoke—a coachbuilder known for reimagining Facel-Vega models—to craft a one-of-a-kind vehicle. The base car is a second-generation Bentley Flying Spur, introduced in 2019, but the transformation is so extensive that even enthusiasts might not detect its origins.

The new body features vertical headlamps, an imposing front grille, custom rear lights, and suicide doors. Notably, the front is adorned with a winged hood ornament clutching a tire—a direct nod to the classic Packard Twelve. The wheel hubs also carry the full inscription “PACKARD TWELVE”, anchoring the design firmly in the marque’s heritage. No original Bentley elements are visible externally.

power, craftsmanship, and a whisper of nostalgia

While the exterior and design language scream Packard, the performance remains pure Bentley. Under the hood sits a 6.0L W12 engine producing 635 horsepower—identical to the one found in the Flying Spur Speed. The interior, too, borrows heavily from Bentley’s layout, with only the logo having been replaced by Packard’s emblem.

This singular vehicle doesn’t mark a commercial comeback, but it does stir memories among automotive historians and collectors. It’s a meticulous homage, blending the legacy of American motoring with the craftsmanship of a modern European luxury sedan. The Auto Journal suggests

that the vehicle could one day appear at elegance competitions, where its uniqueness would be undeniable.