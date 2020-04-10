No Comments

Parents Magazine Includes Two Nissan Models On Its 2020 Best Family Cars List

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

Two Nissan models have earned Parents magazine’s stamp of approval. Thanks to their high safety ratings and fun-to-drive performances, the Nissan Pathfinder and Maxima earned two spots on the pub’s list of the Best Family Cars for 2020.

Available Now: 2020 Nissan Pathfinder

“Nissan is honored to have two of our flagship family vehicles recognized by a leading family resource like Parents and their community of more than 15 million moms and dads,” said Jared Haslem, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America.

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder comfortably accommodates seven. When the well-equipped SUV is free of passengers, it delivers a maximum of 79.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Just fold down the second and third rows. The family-hauler doesn’t lack in driving thrills thanks to its V6 engine rated at 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the Pathfinder easily facilitates road trip toys or project equipment with a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds. The available Bose Premium Audio System floods the Pathfinder’s cabin with music as it funnels high-quality sound through 13 speakers. The available Tri-Zone Entertainment System keeps your passengers in the second row entertained with movies, video games, or work on their compatible devices. Plus, you won’t be distracted by their choices thanks to two wireless headsets.

2020 Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

2020 Nissan Maxima

Powered by a responsive, energetic 3.5-liter V6 engine that unleashes the strength of 300 horses, the 2020 Nissan Maxima delivers a great performance. Plus, it is equipped with advanced safety systems, a priority of families on the go. Under proper conditions, the standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies are designed to reveal hidden dangers, help mitigate accidents, keep you safely in your lane, and automatically adjust the power of the sports sedan’s headlights.

The Rear Door Alert system and Automatic Emergency Braking are standard on both the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder and Maxima.

Sports Sedan Designed for Families: 2020 Nissan Maxima

For the complete “Best Family Cars” list, grab the May issue of Parents magazine, on sale tomorrow.