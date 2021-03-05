No Comments

Ford Debuts Two-Row 2021 Expedition XL STX

The stylish-as-all-get-out 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX

Photo: Ford

Nothing beats having more options, so Ford was like, yeah, sure, let’s just go ahead and roll out a two-row 2021 Expedition with the rad STX package. The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX hits that sweet spot between smaller two-row SUVs and the three-row Expedition, heaping a whole helping of style and strength on top like a delicious cherry sundae.

“The Expedition STX is perfect for families who lead an active lifestyle that requires the capability and space of a full-size SUV,” said Devin McParlane, Expedition brand manager. “They get all of the content they desire at an attractive price, plus a great appearance.”

Arguably the highlight of that great appearance is the five-bar grille done up in gloss black, which pairs as beautifully with the 18-inch Magnetic Metallic-painted wheels as PB does with J. These exclusive STX Package upgrades add to the already formidable presence of the Expedition, making it super double formidable.

Speaking of, the 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX is about as robust as it gets. The standard 375-horsepower 3.5-liter EcoBoost delivers the goods for open-road driving, and the standard non-limited-slip 3.15 rear axle and available four-wheel drive with ControlTrac Electronic Limited-Slip Differential also mean this thing is all sorts of smooth.

If you want even more — because again, more options are great — you can layer up with Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package. That’ll give you Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a beefier 3.73 rear axle, and a trailer brake. And that gives you the oomph you need for best-in-class two-wheel towing of 9,300 pounds of best-in-class four-wheel towing of 9,200 pounds.

Photos: New 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX

New Expedition XL STX adds bold style

Photo: Ford

The Expedition XL STX sure looks good getting down and dirty

Photo: Ford

*2021 Ford Expedition XL STX yodels*

Photo: Ford

The spacious interior of the two-row Expedition XL

Photo: Ford

Though it’s the most affordable member of the Expedition lineup with a sub-$50,000 price point, the 2021 Expedition XL STX doesn’t skimp on the gotta-have-its. You still get Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies like BLIS with Cross Traffic Alert, a built-in FordPass Connect Wi-Fi Hotspot, SYNC 3, and the Cargo Management System. Bang for the buck!

The 2021 Ford Expedition XL STX is a natural bridge between a larger two-row crossover and a full-size three-row SUV. It’s a great way to get that big SUV vibe and capability even if you only need to seat five folks. Again: Nothing beats having more options.

