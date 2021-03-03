No Comments

[Photos] 2021 Ford Explorer Adds King Ranch Trim

Yo dawg, Ford heard you like King Ranch

Photo: Ford

Finally, Ford is extending the Texas-sized luxury of the popular King Ranch trim to the bestselling SUV in American history. The 2021 Ford Explorer adds the King Ranch to its lineup, serving up Lone Star levels of luxury to match the Explorer’s legendarily rugged capabilities.

Speaking of Rugged: The all-new Ford F-150 sets a new standard for toughness and capability

Ford’s King Ranch trim — a staple for the F-Series and a recent add to the Expedition lineup — pays tribute to the legendary ranch of the same name. Purchased in 1853 by Captain Richard King, the South Texas ranch has grown to the largest of its kind in the United States. The ranch’s famous running W emblem is prominently featured in Ford King Ranch vehicles including the new 2021 Explorer.

The 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch honors the land and the legacy with boatloads of leather. You’re talking Mesa Del Rio seats, Norias stitching, and Sapele wood appliques — all of which give the King Ranch a rustic yet refined vibe. It carries that unique sensibility over to the exterior as well with a Stone Gray-painted mesh grille insert and unique 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Photos: Inside the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch

This probably smells of rich mahogony

Photo: Ford

Three-row comfort, all-day style

Photo: Ford

Artistic Norias stitching

Photo: Ford

Rich Sapele wood appliques

Photo: Ford

“Introducing King Ranch’s specialty leather, genuine wood, crafted details, and signature colors to Ford Explorer elevates the SUV’s brand,” said Janet Seymour, Ford color and materials manager. “The warm, earthy Norias colorway, natural open pore wood appliqués, and rope perforation design on the seats are just a couple ways we were able to bring the King Ranch lifestyle to a whole new group of customers.”

Yee-haw, indeed. On top of all this, the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch is available with primo tech like the 10.1-inch portrait touch screen, a 14-speaker B&O Sound System, and standard Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+.

Because it’s an Explorer and it oughta be plenty capable, the King Ranch gets the 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost standard for 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The Explorer King Ranch also includes the Class III Trailer Tow Package, enabling up to 5,600 pounds of towing. Explorer King Ranch SUVs are available in rear-wheel and with Intelligent 4WD with Terrain Management System.

You can grab the 2021 Explorer King Ranch from Ford dealers nationwide this spring. Get that lasso ready, cowpoke.

Looking Down the Line: The 2021 Ford Bronco is coming, so break out your saddle and get ready to ride

The Explorer King Ranch in action

365 horsepower for all your zooming needs

Photo: Ford

Available Intelligent 4WD just crushes the trail

Photo: Ford

Can it tow? It can tow, don’t you know

Photo: Ford

The running W badge sets the King Ranch apart

Photo: Ford