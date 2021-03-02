No Comments

The 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja is Super Bananas

You can hear this picture (it sounds like a guitar squeal and an eagle cry)

Photo: Shelby American

It’s a good time to be a Ford fan if you’re interested in off-road-ready trucks. You’ve got no shortage of options on the horizon, whether it’s the Ranger Tremor, F-150 Tremor, or the all-new F-150 Raptor. Shelby American is getting in on the action with a big, bad, burly truck of its own: the 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja.

Ford’s Toughest: What’s new and good with the 2021 Ford F-150

How does Shelby turn the Super Duty into a Super Baja? By giving it a Shelby-tuned FOX Performance off-road suspension system, including a custom BDS lift system, and sitting it on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFG KM3 tires. This means increased ride height, increased smoothness, and increased presence in general. You’ll also get goodies like a functional Ram Air Hood, XL power steps with rock sliders and lights, and stylish touches like a painted grille and Shelby stripes.

For muscle, the 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja gets the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel. That means it churns out 1,050 lb-ft of torque and best-in-class 475 horsepower and delivers best-in-class towing. In a word: wowza. You’ll also get a bed chase rack system with a pair of spare wheels and tires and a 50-inch LED light bar so that you can keep on playing past sunset.

The 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja isn’t just an off-road beast, capable workhorse, and powerful street performance truck — it’s also pretty fancy. Working off the already well-equipped F-250 Lariat, the Super Baja adds a custom carbon-fiber interior, billet racing pedals, stainless steel gauges, and full leather seats with Shelby Snake embroidering.

Photos: 2021 Ford Shelby F-250 Super Baja

Looming large over the desert

Photo: Shelby American

Super Baja stays ready for action, Jackson

Photo: Shelby American

Looks nice in front of your cozy hideaway, too

Photo: Shelby American

When you see the cobra, you know what time it is

Photo: Shelby American

Imagine how nice this smells

Photo: Shelby American

All sounds pretty rad, right? If so, you’re gonna want to get on it — Shelby American is only making 250 examples. A Shelby F-250 Super Baja will set you back about $125,805, including the base F-250 Lariat 4×4, through select Tuscany and Ford dealers. For that, you’ll get the Ford factory powertrain warranty, a three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle warranty, and have your truck added to the Shelby Registry.

Got a Taste for Adventure? The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco lineup will fill your plate but good