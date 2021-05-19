No Comments

[Photos] Chevrolet Reveals Next-Gen NASCAR Camaro ZL1 Race Car

Next-gen NASCAR Camaro ZL1 race car (right) looks more similar to the production Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo: General Motors

Business is fixing to pick up in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Chevrolet unveiled the next-gen Camaro ZL1 race car earlier this month, and it looks like it’ll be the fiercest yet. It’ll also be closer than ever to the production version of the ZL1.

“The next-gen Camaro has a much stronger link to the production Camaro ZL1 in terms of styling integration, improved proportions, and relevant technologies,” said Eric Warren, Chevrolet director of NASCAR Programs. “From an engineering standpoint, this is a seismic shift. It’s a completely new car that brings with it a lot of opportunity from a technical standpoint.”

What’s new with the 2022 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR race car?

Ferocious form that more closely resembles the production car

Photo: General Motors

Larger, lighter wheels allow for bigger brakes

Photo: General Motors

New NASCAR Camaro ZL1 is more aerodynamic

Photo: General Motors

WhThe new Camaro ZL1 looks as fierce as it is fast

Photo: General Motors

When Warren calls the upgrades to the next-gen NASCAR Camaro ZL1 seismic, he’s not that far off the mark. For starters, the new NASCAR Camaro borrows the independent rear suspension and rack and pinion steering setups from the production Camaro. It also gets a new transaxle that brings together the transmission and rear gears.

The revamped chassis includes an energy-management system that helps with on-track performance, and the addition of an underwing and rear diffuser aids with aerodynamics. Braking also gets a boost from larger wheels, which grow from 15 to 18 inches. The wheels themselves will use lightweight forged aluminum, another element borrowed from the production Camaro ZL1.

TWINSIES

Photo: General Motors

Style-wise, the next-gen Camaro ZL1 race car will also look close to the production version. It’s wider, fully symmetrical, and it boasts a lower greenhouse and shortened decklid. It also sports hood air extractors that bolster performance and give it an even more aggressive look.

The next-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 race car makes its on-track debut on Feb. 20, 2022, at the Daytona 500. It’ll look to follow in the footsteps of the Camaro ZL1 1LE, which debuted last year and promptly won the Driver’s Championship with Chase Elliott at the wheel.

