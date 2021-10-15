No Comments

[Photos] 2022 Ford Expedition Gets BlueCruise, Timberline Trim

The Ford Expedition gets several key updates for 2022

Photo: Ford

The new 2022 Expedition is the latest Ford to receive BlueCruise hands-free driving technology. The addition of BlueCruise is one of the topline features coming to the new and improved full-size SUV, which also expands the lineup with a new model and performance package.

2022 Ford Expedition adds BlueCruise hands-free, next-gen SYNC

SYNC 4A brings a 15.5-inch touch screen to the Expedition

Photo: Ford

The Expedition joins the Mustang Mach-E, F-150, and F-150 Lightning in offering Ford’s all-new hands-free feature. BlueCruise allows the 2022 Ford Expedition Platinum to pilot itself across more than 100,000 miles of Hands-Free Blue Zones across North America.

The Expedition also emphasizes tech with the inclusion of SYNC 4 and SYNC 4A. SYNC 4 is the standard for the new Expedition, equipping the SUV with a standard 12-inch center screen and features like Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. SYNC 4 offers a 15.5-inch portrait screen and intuitive adaptive dash card functionality.

Other tech-focused upgrades for the 2022 Expedition include an available 12.4-inch HD digital gauge and a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen Unleashed Sound System with 360-degree surround sound. Ford also improves the Expedition’s rear-seat entertainment system to include built-in Amazon Fire TV and 16 gigabytes of storage per display.

Expedition adds Timberline, Stealth Edition Performance Package

The 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth Edition Performance Packge

Photo: Ford

Massive 22-inch wheels with contrasting red brake calipers

Photo: Ford

Similar red-on-black styling with contrast interior stitching

Photo: Ford

A spacious, intuitive cockpit with SYNC 4A

Photo: Ford

Following in the footsteps of the Explorer, the new Expedition is also the latest Ford to add an ultra-rugged Timberline package. Perhaps in response to Jeep’s digs at the Explorer Timberline, Ford is quick to point out that the Expedition Timberline beats Jeep’s Wagoneer in terms of power and ground clearance.

The 2022 Ford Expedition Limited and Limited MAX will also add a new Stealth Edition Performance Package option. Powered by the 440-horsepower high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the Expedition Stealth Edition is positively fierce with gloss black accents, 22-inch premium black aluminum wheels, and red brake calipers.

Production of the 2022 Ford Expedition should kick off in Kentucky later this year. Deliveries are set to get underway in the first quarter of next year.