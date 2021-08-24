No Comments

Ford (Finally) Offers RWD on 2022 Explorer ST

The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is standard with rear-wheel drive

Photo: Ford

The Ford Explorer ST is a Ford Explorer that makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. So it’s just inherently awesome. But it’s only ever been offered with Intelligent 4WD, which is still awesome but might knock down some its appeal a bit with performance hounds. Ford, always out to please, is finally putting things right with the 2022 Explorer ST, which now comes with standard RWD.

The rear-wheel-drive 2022 Ford Explorer ST is one of the most prominent updates coming to the lineup for America’s bestselling SUV since forever. Ford’s also serving up a new Explorer ST-Line, which offers the style of the beefiest Explorer with a less beefy engine and a less beefy price.

What finally made Ford pull the trigger on a RWD Explorer ST, you ask? According to Lee Newcombe, the Explorer’s marketing manager, it’s all about giving ya whatcha want.

New year, same attitude for the 2022 Ford Explorer ST

Photo: Ford

“No two SUV drivers use their vehicles the same way, so our goal is to meet the needs of as many as possible,” said Newcombe. “Four-wheel-drive capability is great if you need it, but if you don’t, you shouldn’t have to pay for it. These changes to the Explorer lineup were guided by what our customers told us they wanted.”

Apart from the RWD platform and a lower price, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST is the same you remember — 400 horsepower and all.

2022 Explorer updates include ST-Line, meatier King Ranch and Platinum engine

The new 2022 Ford Explorer lineup

Photo: Ford

First-ever Explorer ST-Line serves up lewks

Photo: Ford

It also serves up excitement with 300 horsepower

Photo: Ford

Not to mention a sporty, modern cabin

Photo: Ford

If you love the style of the Explorer ST but don’t need all the muscle, you can now opt for the ST-Line, which is $7,570 cheaper. For that, you’ll get the look of the Explorer ST, a premium interior with Ebony Black ActiveX-trimmed seats with Miko inserts, and a 300-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

Want the power of the Explorer ST but prefer something a bit ritzier? Great! The 2022 Ford Explorer King Ranch and Explorer Platinum now both feature the 400-horsepower version of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost standard, replacing the 365-horsepower mill from previous years. These trims now also offer a standard Technology Package, which includes a 10.1-inch portrait touch screen, multicontour seats, and the 14-speaker B&O sound system.

More choice, you scream? Stop yelling! Ford has you covered. The 2022 Ford Explorer will now offer the option to swap the second-row bench for captain’s chairs free of charge, and the super-rugged Timberline will now offer an optional bench in place of captain’s chairs. And! Two new colors: Stone Blue and Burgundy Velvet.

Ford says that the 2022 Explorer should be arriving later this year.

