2022 Ford Super Duty Adds SYNC 4, New Colors
The 2022 Ford Super Duty is getting some super upgrades, including SYNC 4 and a massive new touch screen. And! And! New colors aplenty.
Ford’s biggest update to the Super Duty is the addition of the new SYNC 4 system. Unlike the all-new 2021 Ford F-150, the 2022 F-Series Super Duty only gets SYNC 4 on the Lariat trim and up. But those models get gotta-have-it features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected navigation, and a digital owner’s manual.
On top of that, Super Dutys with SYNC 4 get an all-new 12-inch landscape-oriented touch screen with split-screen functionality. Ford didn’t confirm whether SYNC 4-equipped Super Duty trucks will include over-the-air update capabilities.
As for everything below the Lariat? The 2022 Ford Super Duty XLT gets SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touch-screen display. Below that, the Super Duty XL stays with the 4.2-inch screen with SYNC voice control.
2022 Super Duty gets Lariat Sport Appearance Package
If you angle for a 2022 Ford Super Duty Lariat, you’ll also have the option to upgrade with a new appearance package. The Lariat Sport Appearance Package swaps in body-color bumpers, mirror, and grille bars as well as black running boards and a chrome exhaust tip. Bonus: You can pair this with the super-rad Tremor package for max effectiveness.
Ford is also extending availability for the Black Appearance Package to the XLT. This popular option adds cool touches like blacked-out Blue Oval badges and some fancy 20-inch Ebony Black-painted wheels.
More, you say? Okay! Ford’s also adding a new Atlas Blue exterior color across the lineup, a Baja interior for the Lariat, and a Light Slate interior option for the Limited.
Other than this stuff, it’s the same Super Duty you’ve come to love. That means best-in-class gas horsepower and torque, best-in-class diesel horsepower, best-in-class maximum fifth-wheel towing, best-in-class maximum payload, and best-in-class handsomeness. It’s so handsome.
The 2022 Ford Super Duty rolls out this summer, truuuuuuuck people.
