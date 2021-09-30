No Comments

Ford Bronco Riptide is Ready for a Day at the Beach

Ford Bronco Riptide: RADICAL

Photo: Ford

Ford is indeed forging ahead with a Bronco Raptor for 2022, and it could also be launching a very interesting-sounding Everglades edition. But if we’re in the market for just chucking out new Bronco types, let’s go ahead and make the Bronco Riptide project vehicle a real thing. It’ll be a beach blast!

Ford revealed the Bronco Riptide in August, and it’s got its beach bod all ready to go. You’re talking tubular doors, roof-mounted surfboard rack with a couple Almond surfboards, and a Bestop mesh Bimini top. Slather on the sunscreen, because you’re ready to strut the sand in this thing.

“For this Bronco Riptide project, we imagined a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle,” said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer. “We wanted the vehicle to demonstrate how Bronco customers can personalize their vehicle, letting different types of customers visualize what they might want to do with their future Bronco.”

Hey, Ford: Sell a Bronco Riptide plz and thx <3 u

Bronco Riptide’s gonna soak up the sun

Photo: Ford

Gonna tell everyone to lighten up

Photo: Ford

It’s got no one to blame

Photo: Ford

Every time it feels lame, it’s looking up

Photo: Ford

It’s gonna soak up the sun (and some surf)

Photo: Ford

Fun fact: Sheryl Crow’s original song says she “don’t have diddly squat”

Photo: Ford

The bravery it takes to say “diddly squat” in a song #legend

Photo: Ford

The customized Bronco Riptide uses a Bronco four-door with the Sasquatch Package as a foundation, and it honestly wouldn’t be that hard to replicate with a bit of customization. It’s got a prototype steel bumper and prototype surfboard crossbars, but pretty much everything else on display is an available Bronco accessory.

But why not take things a step further? Why not make the Bronco Riptide its own thing? Really lean into the West Coast surf culture and tap into that 1990s nostalgia like we’re doing with the Ranger Splash. Make a 2022 Ford Bronco Riptide with limited-time color options like hot pink and turquoise — do a whole Lisa Frank aesthetic.

As it is, the Ford Bronco Riptide is beefy enough for beaching with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost and the full toolbox of Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive, and Trail Turn Assist. So it definitely shows what the Bronco can do. If you could just order one straight up and take it out to the coast right after you drive it out of the showroom? Tubular.