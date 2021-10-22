No Comments

Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid Concept is Purty Snazzy

The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid: Because why live near people if you don’t hafta?

Photo: Ford

Ford recently unveiled its 2022 Expedition and, most notably, the new Expedition Timberline. Not only is this version of the Expedition a good excuse to take a few digs at Jeep — it’s also the most off-road-ready Expedition yet. To build on that claim, Ford put together a Timberline Off-Grid concept that premiered at Overland Expo East earlier this month.

Like the name suggests, the Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid envisions the SUV as a sort of home away from home — or away from society, anyway. It’s got all the fixings you’d need to spend a good long time in the wilderness thanks to the Outfitter collection. That gives the Timberline Off-Grid must-have equipment like a Thule Tepui Explorer tent, a 180-degree awning from Overland Vehicle Systems, and a portable shower from Wild Land.

Wanna stretch that vacay another dayday? The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid offers a dual-storage drawer unit to load up with essentials underneath a Luno camping mattress that sleeps two. Who needs to pay rent when you can just have one of these instead?

“The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept provides a futuristic view of how family adventurers can potentially get even more out of an Expedition Timberline, including the absolute best mobile basecamp,” said Robert Varto, program manager for the Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept.

Photos: Peep the Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept

Is the Timberline Off-Grid for adventurers or preppers??

Photo: Ford

You can basically build a new way of life in this thing

Photo: Ford

Go. Be free. Be self-reliant and among nature

Photo: Ford

Sleep sturdily and soundly beyond the grasp of society

Photo: Ford

And also have hella room for your stuff and things

Photo: Ford

So what else does this beast have going for it? You’ll probably note its rad wrap, which depicts the topography of Detroit in Forged Green and a bright shade of orange. It also sits quite a bit taller thanks to 17-inch Method Race Wheel with Bead Grip, which come wrapped in 35-inch General Grabber A/Ts, and two inches of bonus lift thanks to FOX Performance Elite Series 2.5-inch shocks with Dual Speed Compression adjusters. Beat that, Wagoneer. More like Lagoneer.

Another star of this concept is the Turtleback Expedition Series Trailer, which gets matching wheels and tires and touts goodies like a propane stove, 42-gallon water tank, and a six-gallon water heater with shower hookup.

So, hey, Ford. Really want to get one over on Jeep? Why not just sell the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid to folks. Just like this. Think of how much you can rub that right in Jim Morrison’s face.