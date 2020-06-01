No Comments

It’s Back! Ford Teases the 2021 Mustang Mach 1

My, what big eyes you have (or nostrils or whatever those big circles are gonna be)

Photo: Ford

Not even a pandemic and all sorts of other craziness can hold back the return of a legendary pony. Ford has confirmed that the Mustang Mach 1 is making a comeback for the 2021 model year, news which should come as music to the ears of purists still seething over the whole Mach-E thing.

Even more musical: Ford Icons Global Director Dave Pericak says that the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever.”

“Mach 1 has a special place in Mustang history, and it’s time for this special edition to claim the top spot in our 5.0-liter V8 performance lineup and reward our most hardcore Mustang enthusiasts who demand that next level of power, precision, and collectability,” says Pericak.

Photo: Ford

The focus on the 5.0-liter V8 backs up the idea that the new Mustang Mach 1 will come in as the replacement for the Mustang Bullitt. That pony put out 480 horsepower with its tuned-up 5.0-liter, so there’s reason enough to hope that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will hit 500 horses.

Ford’s being mum on the details so far, and it’s also a bit mum on the look. As you can see, Ford is only showing off a camo-wrapped version of the Mach 1 for the time being. A proper debut is set for “this spring,” a nebulous deadline that remains in place for the debut of the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and next-gen F-150. Given that spring officially ends on June 20, it’s looking like it could be a pretty crazy three weeks for Ford news. And after the past few months, we could all certainly use some fun news.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has a lot to live up to

The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 was very nice

Photo: Ford

Since making a quite nice debut in 1969, the legend of the Mustang Mach 1 has grown over the past 50 years to the point where the name represents pony performance excellence. So synonymous is the Mach 1 name with the classic Mustang that fans were just short of enraged when Ford in 2018 suggested that its new electric SUV would use the name. Ford quickly backed off and named its performance-minded EV the Mustang Mach-E, which still got plenty of knickers in a twist.

But the association with the Mach 1 name and classic Mustang styling is justified. As Ford Archives Heritage Brand Manager Ted Ryan notes, the Mach 1 has a distinct role as the bridge between the Mustang and the Shelby Mustang.

“From a style and handling perspective, the original Mach 1 managed to stand out as unique, even in the Mustang lineup — and as the name implies, it could really move,” Ryan adds.

Ford last brought the Mach 1 name back in 2003, making the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 a return that’s long overdue.

