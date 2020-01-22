[PHOTOS] Here’s what Nissan Brought to the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon
Nissan brought a wealth of models to the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon, including the new Nissan Skyline. The automakers offerings ran the gamut from bespoke minivans to racecars, but each one was united by eye-catching design and thoughtful detailing. Here’s a look at what Nissan chose to showcase.
Fun and Sporty: The 2020 Nissan sedan lineup
Nissan Skyline Deluxe Advanced Concept and the Nissan Skyline 400R Sprint Concept
The Skyline Deluxe Advanced Concept boasts high-tech innovations, including the ProPILOT 2.0 hands-off driving system. Its exterior sports a two-tone paint scheme, split between a matte silver upper body and a matte brown side profile character line. Inside, it offers stylish two-tone leather seats.
The Skyline 400R Sprint Concept, on the other hand, has a two-tone silver-and-black paint job, accented with lime green along its side profile, tire sidewalls, and front grille. Its sporty good looks are enhanced by custom bumpers, 20-inch wheels, and a GT rear wing. And thanks to its beastly VR30DDTT engine, it can deliver up to 400 horsepower.
Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign
Turin-based design firm Italdesign teamed up with Nissan to produce a limited run of 50 custom Nissan GT-R NISMO vehicles. These sharp-looking cars were crafted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of both the GT-R and Italdesign.
Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition
Here’s another model meant to celebrate the GT-R’s big 5-0 anniversary. It comes in three classic two-tone color combinations, inspired by Japanese GP-series liveries.
Nissan GT-R NISMO
The new-and-improved GT-R NISMO shares a high-tech turbocharger with the GT3 racecar. It also boasts carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber front end, and all-new Recaro seats. All of these optimized features combine to provide thrilling performance and improve cornering.
MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
This vehicle, driven by Super GT 2019 GT500 racers Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli, is the star of a pitwork simulation that showcases NISMO race mechanics.
Nissan Fairlady Z 50th Anniversary Edition
This Anniversary Edition model was designed as a callback to the SCCA National Championship-winning #46 BRE Datsun 240Z. You can choose between two iconic color combinations: silver with black accents, or white with red highlights. It also sports exclusive 50th Anniversary badging and red accents on its wheels.
Nissan LEAF e+ EV-GP race car
This peppy electric car competed at the 2019 All Japan EV-GP — and took first place.
Family-Friendly Innovation: 2020 Nissan SUVs and Crossovers
Other Models
Nissan also showed off a range of customized vans, including a bespoke Elgrande and the Serena e-POWER Autech Multi Bed Concept, which boasts a bedding system.
