[PHOTOS] Meet the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition

If you wish that the family-friendly Nissan Pathfinder had a little more outdoorsy grit, you’ll love the new Rock Creek Edition model. This bold new appearance package gives the Pathfinder a variety of stylish and practical additions, inside and out. Here’s a look at what the package has to offer — and how much you should expect to pay for it.
A bold new look
On the outside, the Rock Creek Edition package adds dark 18-inch wheels, all-season tires, and a bevy of rugged black accents. These a little splash of ebony on the roof rails, door handles, front and rear fascia, exterior mirrors, splash guards, and a mesh grille. It’s also bedecked with exclusive Rock Creek badging.
Inside, the Rock Creek model boasts two-tone seats emblazoned with the Rock Creek logo. You’ll also find sporty contrast stitching on the steering wheel, console lid, door, and seats.
For more Rock Creek goodness, you can opt for exclusive floor mats, roof rail crossbars, and a carpeted cargo area protector.
All of these features can be added to the SV and SL trim levels for $995. It’s available with all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive.
About the 2020 Nissan Pathfinder
The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder just might be the perfect family SUV. It offers seven seats, along with a standard tow hitch and wiring harness for trailering. It can even tow up to 6,000 pounds, making it an ideal vehicle for your next outdoor getaway.
The Pathfinder is safe, too. It comes standard with advanced airbags, vehicle dynamic control and the LATCH system, which makes it easy to properly secure car seats and booster seats.
Every Pathfinder boasts a direct-injected V6 with 284-horsepower and 259 foot-pounds of torque. And with 4WD models earning a fuel efficiency rating of 27 mpg on the highway, it strikes an ideal balance between power and efficiency.
If you want to check out the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, you don’t have to wait — it’s currently available.
