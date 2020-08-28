No Comments

Price Tag Doesn’t Reflect True Worth of Nissan 370Z

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition

Photo: Nissan

The old adage of “you get what you pay for” may not apply to the purchase price of the 2020 Nissan 370Z sports coupe. Its $30,090 Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price is a bargain when you assess the power, performance, features, and tech in the 2020 Nissan 370Z, according to Hot Cars writer Testimony Olajire.

“The price of the 2020 Nissan 370Z is just ridiculous at $30,000. There is no chance that the Nissan 370Z is in the same category as the 2020 Subaru Legacy, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat, or the 2020 Kia Optima, which can all cost up to about $30,000 depending on the options and market,” writes Olajire.

Although Nissan gets points deducted for the long-overdue redesign of the Nissan 370Z, Olajire points out its power is worth double the current asking price for the sporty coupe.

“The 2020 Nissan 370Z does 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed for 157 mph,” adds Olajire.

The 2020 Nissan 370Z makes driving a thrill with its V6 engine rated at 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. You can pair it with a six-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed automatic transmission. If that 332 horsepower rating isn’t enough, the 3.7-liter V6 NISMO engine cranks out 350 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque.

Since it’s a Nissan, the 370Z Coupe overflows with the automaker’s innovative safety technologies, too, from driver-assist tech designed to watch your back to cutting-edge design and engineering.

Olajire rounded up 10 vehicles that offer exceptional value for their underpriced tags. The Nissan 370Z is in good company. The list also included 2020 powerhouse speedsters and one well-equipped sedan including the Dodge Charger, Chevy Corvette Stingray C8, Genesis G80, Ford Mustang GT, Dodge Challenger, Honda Civic Type R, Ford Taurus, Chevy Camaro 2SS two-door coupe, and Tesla Roadster.