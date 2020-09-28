No Comments

Production of 2021 Nissan Rogue Underway in US

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Employees at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant are hard at work manufacturing the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The Tennessee plant, which produces the top-selling model in the U.S., is implementing a range of cutting-edge tech, including virtual reality and collaborative car manufacturing robots (Cobots), to get the job done in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our U.S. manufacturing team rallied together like never before to overcome unprecedented challenges that could have impacted this moment,” said Steve Marsh, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America. “We are ready to ramp up and put Rogue on the road for customers.”

Frontline technicians and Nissan manufacturing engineers work with virtual reality tech to pinpoint issues before a Rogue rolls off the production line. Factory automation finds support via Cobots.

“Not only have we improved the way build the new Rogue, the team is using this new technology to build all the vehicles in our U.S. plants with better efficiency and quality for customers,” said David Johnson, vice president, Production Engineering and New Model Quality, Nissan North America.

2021 Nissan Rogue

The 2021 Nissan Rogue features standard Nissan Safety Shield 360. The suite of advanced driver-assist technologies includes systems such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. Under proper conditions, the system alerts you to a potential impact and engages the brakes when necessary. Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert give you a clearer view of your blind spots to help you avoid dangers you cannot see. Nissan ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, a system offered in previous generations of the Rogue, gets an update with advanced radio and camera tech for the 2021 model year. You will benefit from more responsive braking and enhanced steering assist tech. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless charging provide cord-free connectivity.

