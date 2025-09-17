He Was Quoted $400 a Month for His Cybertruck — Then State Farm Fired the Agent and Raised It to $800

A Cybertruck owner from Texas says his insurance rate was unexpectedly doubled after a State Farm agent was dismissed for underquoting him. The owner had initially been quoted $400 per month, only to be told later that his new premium would rise to $800 monthly.

Rachel Thompson
Tesla Cybertruck
He Was Quoted $400 a Month for His Cybertruck — Then State Farm Fired the Agent and Raised It to $800 - © Shutterstock
According to Torque News, Jake Skipper shared the incident in a Facebook group dedicated to Cybertruck owners. The significant increase, he says, came after a different agent contacted him and explained that the previous employee had been let go for misquoting the rate. The new agent reportedly spent an hour with the underwriting department and could not offer a lower premium than $800 per month.

This situation underscores a growing challenge among Cybertruck owners: finding consistent and affordable insurance coverage. The case has sparked a broader conversation among electric vehicle drivers, particularly those who have invested in high-end models like Tesla’s tri-motor Cybertruck, about the unpredictability and disparity in EV insurance pricing.

Owner’s Frustration Grows over Changing Insurance Terms

Jake Skipper initially felt confident after receiving a $400/month quote for his tri-motor Cybertruck, but the situation changed quickly. The updated premium of $800/month was delivered with little warning and without a clear explanation beyond “underquoting,” a term the new State Farm agent used to justify the change. The agent also confirmed that the colleague who gave the first quote had been fired.

Skipper posted in the Cybertruck Owners Only group, writing, “State Farm quoted me $400, and now they’re pulling the rug and saying $800. Our agent got ‘fired’ and ‘underquoted us.’” He also noted that the revised rate came after a lengthy call with underwriting, which produced no more favorable options. As reported by Torque News, this sudden shift left Skipper and others questioning how insurers are evaluating the Cybertruck and its perceived risk.

The new premium now exceeds the cost of leasing some Cybertruck variants. For reference, Tesla lists the dual-motor lease at around $699 per month—cheaper than what State Farm is now charging Skipper for insurance alone.

Other Cybertruck Owners Share Similar Struggles

The comment thread following Skipper’s post quickly filled with similar stories from other Cybertruck owners dealing with high rates or difficulty finding insurers willing to offer coverage. One owner, Darrell Daughtry, said, “GEICO dropped my Cybertruck coverage, and now I’m paying $600 with Progressive Insurance.” Another, Rickey Benns, remarked, “State Farm was the only place that would give me Cybertruck insurance.”

Other contributors cited issues around Full Self-Driving (FSD) coverage. Ann McVey noted that Progressive would not confirm whether FSD would be covered in the event of a total loss, prompting her to switch to Tesla’s own insurance offering.

Meanwhile, David Patrick Christman, who lives in Pennsylvania, explained that Tesla insurance was not available in his state, and most other providers either refused to insure the Cybertruck or quoted very high rates.

These shared experiences suggest a broader pattern: non-Tesla insurance companies may not yet have standardized procedures for assessing risk or costs related to the Cybertruck, especially newer and more advanced variants.

Tesla Insurance Offers Lower Rates, but Access Is Limited

While traditional insurance providers appear to be grappling with how to price coverage for Cybertrucks, several owners report more affordable options through Tesla’s in-house insurance program. According to Torque News, Lance Wade, a tri-motor Cybertruck owner based in California, pays just $200 a month using Tesla Insurance. He attributes the low rate, in part, to his clean driving record and age—he is 40.

Another owner, Nick Movs, claims to pay as little as $125 per month with Tesla Insurance. These numbers contrast sharply with premiums from major providers like State Farm and Progressive, often ranging between $600 and $800 for similar vehicles.

Still, Tesla Insurance is not available in every state, which leaves many Cybertruck owners at the mercy of traditional insurers who may not yet have adapted their underwriting models to accommodate electric vehicles with advanced technology and high price points.

