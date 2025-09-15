Tesla does a major clean-up: it’s over for this Cybertruck that lasted only five months

The Cybertruck RWD variant was launched in April 2025 as the entry-level model of Tesla’s highly anticipated electric pickup line. At $69,990, it was meant to make the futuristic vehicle more accessible to customers while offering a respectable estimated range of 362 miles per charge. But its sudden disappearance from Tesla’s offerings signals not just a product pivot, but a deeper issue: slowing demand and possibly a saturated inventory.

The move also coincides with a notable drop in Tesla’s EV market share in the United States and a steep decline in sales in Europe, reflecting mounting pressure from competitors and changing consumer trends.

Disappointing Demand Leads to Early Cancellation

According to Electrek, Tesla scrapped the RWD and long-range Cybertruck variant five months after release, marking one of the shortest product lifespans in the company’s history. The model, which had a lower ride height, 18-inch wheels, and towing capacity of 3,402 kg, failed to gain sufficient traction with consumers.

While Tesla has not officially commented on the decision, its website no longer lists the RWD model, leaving only the all-wheel drive and Cyberbeast trims. The Cyberbeast, priced at $114,990, features enhanced performance and additional capabilities, but at a much higher cost—raising questions about the future affordability of the Cybertruck series as a whole.

Reports earlier this year, also cited by Benzinga, indicated that Tesla had over 10,000 Cybertruck units sitting unsold in the U.S., despite marketing shifts aimed at rebranding the vehicle as a lifestyle product for traditional pickup buyers. These attempts appear to have had limited effect.

🚨 Tesla has officially discontinued the Cybertruck Long Range RWD



It was a stripped-down version that did not include many premium options like leather seats, a rear screen, and adjustable ride height.



It didn’t seem like a good enough price point for what was missing. pic.twitter.com/vnifTnymKI — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 12, 2025

U.S. And European Sales in Decline

The Cybertruck is not the only Tesla product facing challenges. Tesla’s share of the U.S. electric vehicle market dropped below 40% for the first time since 2017, currently resting at 38%. While still a dominant figure, the downward trend is significant, especially as rival brands increase production and roll out more competitive pricing.

In Europe, the picture is more stark. Tesla experienced a 40.2% drop in sales, coinciding with a 225% surge in registrations for BYD, one of its major Chinese rivals. This contrast paints a clear picture of Tesla’s diminishing influence in regions where competition is intensifying and consumer preferences are shifting.

The company has also begun leasing used Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. with no down payment, a first for the brand, which hints at efforts to stimulate demand and move excess inventory.

China Remains a Rare Bright Spot

Despite the setbacks in the West, China continues to be a relatively strong market for Tesla. The recent launch of the Model Y L, a six-seat variant of the company’s popular SUV, has reportedly attracted 120,000 orders since its debut last month.

As Benzinga reports, Tesla also logged 14,300 new insurance registrations in China during the first week of September, its best weekly performance of the quarter so far. Still, even this market has not been immune to overall turbulence: Tesla’s year-over-year sales in China are down 12.1%.

These mixed results highlight the company’s reliance on regional performance to offset global challenges. While some segments are holding steady, others are faltering—leading to decisions like the quiet discontinuation of the Cybertruck RWD, a model that failed to deliver on its promise of affordability and reach.