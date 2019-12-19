No Comments

Ram 1500, 2500/3500HD Make US News’ List of Best Diesel Trucks for 2020

The 2020 Ram 2500

Photo: FCA

For ultimate towing and hauling power, drivers have consistently sought out diesel-powered trucks. And according to the editors at U.S. News & World Report, the 2020 Ram 1500, 2500/3500 HD are among the best options available.

The Ram 1500 was the pub’s top-ranked full-size pickup truck, earning praise for its capability, smooth, ride, powerful performance, and well-designed interior.

“The Ram 1500 gets even better for 2020, with the availability of a 260-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. With a whopping 480 pound-feet of torque and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the powertrain is especially smooth and responsive for a diesel,” writes U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Travers.

Ranking a bit lower on the list than the Ram 1500, the 2020 Ram 2500/3500HD grabbed the editors’ attention thanks to their undeniable capability and serious power.

“The 2500 is available with a 370-horsepower 6.7-liter six-cylinder turbo diesel packing 850 pound-feet of torque and up to 19,780 pounds of towing capacity. The 3500 takes things even further, squeezing 400- horsepower out of its 6.7-liter turbo diesel, along with a whopping 1,000 pound-feet of torque and as much as 35,100 pounds of towing capacity,” reports Travers.

As easy as it is to be impressed by and only focused on the strength of the Ram 2500/3500HD, the editors couldn’t forget about the 2020 Ram 2500/3500HD’s comfortable ride and cabin that offers high-end design features and advanced driver assist technologies.

“For all their brawn, these trucks are remarkably civilized and even luxurious inside,” Travers adds.

