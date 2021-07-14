No Comments

Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition to Launch for 2022

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 Limited made its debut back in 2012 as a more luxurious option for truck enthusiasts. In celebration of this model, Ram is launching the new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition.

What does this new truck have to offer?

Photo: FCA

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition comes available in an exclusive Blue Shade exterior color. Adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, a multifunction tailgate, and a Mopar center-mounted bed step make it easier to load, unload, and secure items in the bed.

On the inside, the truck has a new Indigo/Sea Salt Grey interior color, and it incorporates leather, real wood, and metal elements. Quilted leather-wrapped door inserts and seats are segment exclusive. In addition, the new suede headliner, visors, and A-pillar add to the look.

Photo: FCA

You’ll find a metal pedal kit, a unique shifter center cap, and Aluminum Litho bezels inside the cabin as well. The center console features a 10th Anniversary badge, and each time you start the engine, a unique graphic will pop up on the cluster screen. You can also keep entertained by listening to music through a premium sound system with 19 high-quality speakers.

The automaker only offers the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition for Crew Cab configurations that come with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel or 5.7-liter V8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assist. The former engine delivers 260 horsepower and best-in-class 480 lb-ft of torque, while the latter produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. With the 5.7-liter V8, the 2021 Ram 1500 can tow up to 12,750 pounds when properly equipped. The new special edition model should be able to tow the same or similar amount.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition has a starting price of $60,175 and a destination fee of $1,695. You can purchase this truck starting in the third quarter of this year.