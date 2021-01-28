No Comments

Ram 1500 TRX Takes Home Truck of the Year Title

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 TRX may be new to the segment, but it’s made quite an impression, earning a notable accolade. The editors at FOUR WHEELER magazine selected the capable, durable, and off-road-ready truck as its “2021 Pickup Truck of the Year.”

Billed as the “quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world,” the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX aced the editors’ rigorous testing that covered 1,000 miles. Terrains varied from sand, snow, and mud to dirt and pavement. The Ram TRX also faced formidable opponents — water crossings and a loose-dirt hill climb. The truck’s lighting was tested on night drives.

“The Ram 1500 TRX is a breathtaking truck that flat out impresses,” said FOUR WHEELER Editor Ken Brubaker. “From its bad-boy muscular stance to its stunning pin-you-to-your-seat power to its incredible suspension that easily tames the worst terrain, the TRX is the total package.”

Sean P. Holman, Content Director, Truck & Off-Road Group, highlighted the impressive payload and towing capability of the Ram 1500 TRX as well as its luxurious interior.

“Surprisingly, the TRX is not a one-trick pony. It is one of the best all-around trucks we’ve ever tested, and the TRX just so happens to be able to carry insane speeds in the dirt with over 1,000 pounds in the bed with seemingly the same amount of effort as it takes to go down the highway on the way to work,” Holman adds.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 TRX features a supercharged HEMI V8 engine, which generates 702 horsepower. It can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds and adeptly traverses challenging terrains thanks to 11.8 inches of ground clearance.

In addition to staff members at FOUR WHEELER magazine, the final decision for this year’s pickup truck of the year winner, its 32nd time, was cast by journalists at 4-WHEEL & OFF-ROAD, and JP MAGAZINE.