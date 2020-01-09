No Comments

Ram Had Highest Sales on Record for 2019

2020 Ram 1500 with the EcoDiesel V6

Although Ram is considered a staple in the automotive industry today, the standalone brand is fairly new, having only broken off from Dodge 10 years ago. Since that time, Ram has continued to grow, as is evidenced by its record sales for 2019.

Sales for 2019

Ram sold 703,023 vehicles during 2019, which is 18 percent more vehicles than in 2018. This is the highest amount of full-year sales in the brand’s history. As for the pickup trucks, in particular, Ram sold 633,694 vehicles in 2019, which is also 18 percent more than in the previous year. The Ram ProMaster commercial van sales reached 56,409 vehicles, representing a 21 percent increase.

From 2010 to now, the average transaction price of the Ram 1500 has increased by about 50 percent and is roughly $50,000 today. The average transaction price of the Ram Heavy Duty is now around $55,000, which is over a 20 percent increase.

“These results underscore two significant decisions we have made when it comes to Ram – invest in technology and adopt a three-truck strategy,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram and U.S. Sales.

The Ram 1500 features the advanced Uconnect 4C, which has a massive 12-inch touch screen. Through the system, you can listen to SiriusXM, maneuver while looking at 360-degree camera views, and switch between different functions using the split-screen capability.

FCA has also opted to produce three different trucks at once so that drivers can have more options to choose from. The Ram 1500 Classic is a more affordable version of the new Ram 1500, while the Ram Heavy Duty is useful if you intend to bring your truck to the job site.

It will be interesting to see if Ram continues its current strategy and if that will help drive sales for the brand in 2020.