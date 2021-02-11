No Comments

Recent Debuts Fulfill Nissan Canada’s Promise of New Models

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan NEXT plan aimed to deliver 10 all-new models to the Canadian market over a span of 20 months. While that sounds like quite a tall order, Nissan managed to deliver two more impressive model to its updated line. In recognition of that achievement, Nissan Canada president Steve Milette announced, “Today, we’re completing that promise with two of Nissan’s most iconic nameplates, the Pathfinder and Frontier. I’m proud to say that the future has never looked brighter for Nissan and our customers.”

Here’s a look at these — and a few of the other exciting upcoming vehicles coming to Canada.

Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

The all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has a striking, confident new look. It’s also gained a bevy of family-friendly features, like seating for up to eight people, standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link. This new feature takes intelligent cruise control to the next level — it uses map data to detect curves in the road, and automatically adjusts your speed to suit them. Plus, it’s got a best-in-class 6,000-pound towing capacity, and an available seven-position drive mode selector.

Frontier

Photo: Nissan

The Canadian version of the 2022 Frontier is exclusively available with all-wheel drive. It sports a 3.8-liter direct-injection V6 that unleashes best-in-class 310 horsepower. It’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, which helps boost its efficiency and performance. The new Frontier also received some much-needed tech upgrades, including a standard, largest-in-class 7-inch Advanced Driver Assist Display, standard smartphone connectivity, and a largest-in-class available 9-inch color touch screen.

Armada

Photo: Nissan

On the all-new Armada, you’ll find a considerably capable powertrain. It boasts a best-in-class standard 400 horsepower thanks to its 5.6-liter Endurance V8, which delivers 8,500 pounds of towing capacity when properly equipped. And the Armada helps you stay in control of your cargo with the new standard integrated Trailer Brake Controller. On the inside, it boasts a standard 12.3-inch display screen, which is a whopping 4.3-inches larger than the previous model’s screen.

Kicks

2021 Nissan Kicks

Photo: Nissan

The Kicks has always sported a distinct look — and for the 2021 model year, it’s getting a makeover from the inside out. The eccentric crossover gained standard smartphone connectivity, along with class-exclusive standard Rear Automatic Braking. The latest model also offers NissanConnect Services, which enable conveniences like an available Wi-Fi hotspot and remote vehicle commands.

The Pathfinder and Frontier will go on sale during the summer of 2021. The Kicks and Armada are currently available.