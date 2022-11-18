No Comments

Refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX Could Add Avenir Trim

Photo: Buick

The Buick Encore GX is in line for a 2024 model year refresh, and a luxurious new Avenir trim could also be on the way for this small SUV.

The Current Encore GX: Learn more about this popular Buick SUV

According to a GM Authority report, the 2024 Encore GX lineup is likely to include an Avenir variant for the first time. Avenir is a sub-brand that Buick uses to showcase its most premium technologies, amenities, and design elements.

Key Avenir features

What should we expect for the 2024 Encore GX Avenir? Avenir models typically come with exterior features like an exclusive grille design, unique wheel finishes, and special LED headlamp technology. Interior touches often include wood accents and perforated leather seats with diamond quilting. Avenir script badging is prominently displayed both inside and out.

The Encore GX Avenir is also likely to come standard with a wealth of cutting-edge tech. On the infotainment side, expect built-in navigation, Bose premium sound, and wireless charging. High-level safety and visibility features could include Automatic Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Rear Camera Mirror. Look for rain-sensing windshield wipers and a hands-free power liftgate as well.

A recent Encore GX model

Photo: Buick

Encore GX refresh

Per GM Authority, the rest of the 2024 Encore GX lineup will show off a refreshed exterior look. Elements are likely to include new front fascia with reshaped headlamps and daytime running lamps, a redesigned grille, and new wheel design options. Interior changes could be coming, too, but they haven’t been revealed yet.

Since this will just be a refresh, the basic makeup of the Encore GX shouldn’t be changing too much. Key characteristics for the current model year include three trims (Preferred, Select, and Essence), a pair of turbo engine options, available AWD, and about 50 cubic feet of total cargo space. The Encore GX also comes standard with wireless smartphone integration, an 8-inch touch screen, and the Buick Driver Confidence suite of advanced safety features.

Look for the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX — and a new Avenir trim — to arrive sometime in 2023.