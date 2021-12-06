No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E, Shelby GT350R Coming to Rocket League Dec. 9

Photo: Ford

Ford is bringing two of its baddest and bestest vehicles of all time to Rocket League this week. Following a successful team-up that brought the all-new F-150 to the game in February, Ford and developer Psyonix add the Mustang Mach-E and 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R to the Rocket League item shop for a limited time starting Dec. 9.

Destined for Rocket League Down the Line? The all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a beast in the real world

Ford Mustang Mach-E first real EV in Rocket League

Mustang Mach-E Rocket League Edition has an E.V. Boost ability

Photo: Ford

By coming to Rocket League this month, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rocket League Edition becomes the first real-world EV to appear in the game. Buying the bundle for 1,100 credits gets you the car and a unique E.V. Boost that adds an electrifying lightning effect when you go supersonic.

The Mustang Mach-E sports an Octane hitbox — the same as the F-150 RLE and other crossover vehicles like the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler. For those not familiar with the game, hitboxes determine how the vehicle interacts with the ball and with other vehicles on the field of play. Rocket League has six different hitboxes, each with a rad name that kind of sounds like an American Gladiator (or a Palin): Dominus, Breakout, Hybrid, Merc, Octane, and Plank.

In addition to the Mustang Mach-E, the package nets you Ford Performance and 98 decals, Mach-E-exclusive (or perhaps Mach-E-xclusive) wheels, a Mach-E player banner, and *checks notes* Mach-E engine audio. Most likely, the audio there is going to be a riff on the sound you get from the Mustang Mach-E’s Unbridled Drive Experience mode.

’65 Mustang Shelby GT350R brings classic heat to Rocket League

The legendary prototype driven by Ken Miles rides again in Rocket League

Photo: Ford

Now there might be those purists out there who hear about the Mustang Mach-E coming to Rocket League and immediately move to grab their pitchforks. Well, hold up a tick on taking up your trident. Rocket League is also getting a classic ’stang — and one of most classic ’stangs at that.

The 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R is also receiving its own Rocket League Edition on Dec. 9. And even Rocket League-ified with its Dominus hitbox body, there’s zero mistaking it for something else thanks to the iconic look of Guardsman Blue stripes on Wimbledon White.

The Shelby GT350R Rocket League Edition is based on the legendary racing prototype driven by Ken Miles. That car is the most valuable Mustang ever made, fetching a hefty $3.85 million at last year’s Mecum auction in Indianapolis.

You won’t have to pay five figures to race the Shelby GT350R Rocket League Edition. The bundle, which costs 1,100 credits in the item shop, also includes engine audio, wheels, a 98 player banner, and its own Ford Performance and 98 decals.

While you can purchase the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rocket League Edition and 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Rocket League Edition bundles separately, buying both saves you some credits — and some real-world cash — by knocking the price down to 2,000 credits.

Ford sponsoring Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major

In addition to bringing two new vehicles to the action-sports game, Ford is driving this week’s Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major as a presenting sponsor. The first RLCS LAN event since December 2019, this year’s major sees 16 teams squaring off in Stockholm, Sweden, over five days of gaming.

The Rocket League Championship Series Fall Major Driven by Ford runs from Dec. 8-12 with matches streaming on the Rocket League Twitch and Rocket League Esports YouTube channels.

But wait! There’s more. Days later, the second annual Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational kicks off on the game’s Twitch channel. Running from Dec. 15-16, the tourney gives players a chance to show off their finest tricks for the chance to win a real 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Hi hello I am old and what is a Rocket League?

If you’re not hip to Rocket League (and kudos to you for reading this far if not), it’s a free-to-play free-for-all that’s a helluva way to kill an afternoon with friends. It’s popular with gamers of all ages, and it’s pretty easy to get into because the game is free to download (though items like the Mustang Mach-E and Shelby GT350R do cost money via in-game currency).

Think of soccer meets demolition derby with aerial stunts and lots of bright colors, and you’re just about there. You can acquaint yourself with the idea by watching the trailer up top or heading over to one of the Rocket League streaming channels and watching past broadcasts.

If your kid asks you to scoop the two new Rocket League Edition Ford Mustang packages, they’ll be up for grabs until Dec. 22. It’s one of the seemingly very few games these days that supports local split-screen multiplayer, so you could even sit down with them and run a few games. Just try to cut down on regaling them with stories about Goldeneye and Oddjob and slappers unless you want to get some eyeroll action.