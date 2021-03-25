No Comments

RST Is Fastest-Selling Trim of Chevy Tahoe and Suburban

The 2021 Tahoe RST

Photo: Chevrolet

The optimal time it takes for a car to sell in the U.S. is about 60 days. The Chevrolet Tahoe RST and Suburban RST far exceeded this time frame in February. They left the dealer’s lot in an average of just 18 days, making the RST the fastest-selling trim level of the models.

The Roomiest Chevy Models: Suburban and Tahoe have the most cargo space

Why did the RST trim level sell so quickly?

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

While some models sell fast due to an insufficient supply, the Tahoe RST and Suburban RST sold quickly because of massive demand. The RST trim level gives both models a more street-inspired look, which truck buyers had previously asked Chevrolet for.

In the 2021 model year, the trim adds RST-specific emblems and badging, a monochromatic Black grille with Black Ice accents, and 22-inch bright machined high-gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels to the SUVs. Each model also comes with an RST-specific Jet Black interior that incorporates Victory Red stitching.

Sales of the Tahoe and Suburban

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The Tahoe and Suburban models, in general, were also popular options during the fourth quarter of 2020. Chevy sold 28,698 units of the Tahoe, which was an increase of 36.1 percent over the same time period in 2019. Chevy also sold 13,577 units of the Suburban, which was a 32.56 percent improvement year over year.

Both SUVs had a significant redesign for the 2021 model year. They now offer the Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine, which delivers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. This engine joins the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 options.

The models also have more muscular designs and increasingly spacious interiors. On the inside, a newly available Power Sliding Center Console secures valuables, while a new Rear-Seat Media System offers two touch screens for rear passengers to enjoy.

More Features of the 2021 Tahoe: An overview of the new model

If you’re interested in the fastest-selling trim level, the 2021 Tahoe RST is available now for a starting price of $57,100, while the 2021 Suburban RST has a starting price of $59,800.