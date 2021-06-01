No Comments

Ford Working on a Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8: Report

If this is Godzilla, would a twin-turbocharged version of the 7.3-liter pushrod V8 be Mechagodzilla?

Photo: Ford

Ford is pushing its chips to the middle of the table with electrification, but it doesn’t seem that it’s totally done with internal combustion engines just yet. A report says that the automaker is developing a twin-turbocharged version of its massive 7.3-liter V8, affectionately known as Godzilla.

According to Ford Authority, “sources familiar with the automaker’s research and development projects” have Ford testing a twin-turbocharged Godzilla V8 on at least two Super Duty mules. Though no pictures exist, the report says that the mules have “heat shields on each corner of the front end, along with a modified hood treatment.”

The naturally aspirated 7.3-liter V8, available on the Super Duty and E-Series, puts out crazy amounts of power. Optional on the current-gen Super Duty, the 7.3-liter pushrod V8 generates best-in-class gas power up to 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. A lower-powered version offered on the E-Series cutaway, F-600, F-650, and F-750 is still plenty powerful at 350 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. The E-Series is also available with an economy tune version that drops the output down to 300 horses and 425 lb-ft of torque.

Twin-turbo Godzilla V8 no lock for production

Ford Authority suggests that though there are prototypes out and about, the twin-turbo Godzilla V8 might not actually go into production. If it does? It’d probably be a crazy powerhouse. Road & Track notes that the naturally aspirated 7.3-liter can produce up around 1,500 horsepower with aftermarket tuning and supercharging.

As for what a twin-turbocharged V8 would go into? The Super Duty and commercial trucks would be safe bets, but the Mustang and F-150 would also be popular choices.

