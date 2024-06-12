No Comments

Ways To Save Money When Renting A Car

If your next trip, whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, requires renting a vehicle at your destination, you may be dreading the extra cost to your excursion. There are ways, though, to help make the cost of renting a car a more budget-friendly experience. Here a few tips to save you money when you’re a stranger in a strange place and in need of a good set of wheels.

Skip the convenience of the airport

Renting a car from a rental car agency located in the airport is super convenient. One-stop shopping, or at least something close to it. Once you land and collect your baggage, you can easily secure a vehicle and make your exit. However, that convenience often comes at a higher rate. A rental car company further from the airport might boast lower fees.

Redeem points and perks when you pay

The credit card you use to rent a car may help you save money. Credit cards often have perks, benefits, or points such as travel credits or an option to upgrade your status. Take some time to investigate which one of your credit cards can give you the most on your next rental car investment.

Don’t pay for what you don’t need

It might be obvious to pay for only what you need, but after a long day of travel, it’s easy to get swindled by an eager salesperson or overlook the fine print (and cost). For example, most likely your smartphone will serve as an adequate navigator in an unfamiliar place, so you can avoid the cost of the rental car company’s navigation system. Be strict about those “helpful” add-ons and buy only the extras you can’t travel without.

Shop around and book well before you land

A little research before your trip can help you save. If possible, do some comparison shopping among car rental agencies to find the best deals. And, when you find something that suits your needs and budget, book as soon as you can.

These tips can help make your next rental more cost-effective and less stressful.