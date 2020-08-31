Screen-free Games to Entertain Kids on a Road Trip
Tablets, smartphones, and laptops will help your kids whittle away the driving time on a road trip. But, what if you’re trying to reduce screen time? It is possible to keep your kids entertained on a road trip without relying on a digital device.
Let the music play
Music is a quintessential road trip accessory, and the right playlist can make or break your experience on the road.
“Before you hit the road, make a playlist of your family’s favorite jams and learn all the lyrics by the time you get to your Airbnb,” suggests Brit+Co writer Theresa Gonzalez.
Old school games
Road trip bingo will not only entertain your kids, but it will also bring back memories for you. You can purchase ready-made bingo games or create your own.
“For kids who aren’t reading yet, these can be pictures and they can cross off with a crayon, stickers, or anything that won’t stain the car,” she adds.
Take in the scenery
Encourage your kids to take in the scenery and give them a tool to document their travels. Gonzalez suggests giving them a camera, not their phones or tablet, and let them be amateur photographers. After you get home, you can work on a scrapbook of your trip together.
A good book
A road trip is a perfect opportunity for your kids to get in solid reading time. Take a trip to the library or your local bookstore before your trip and stock up on books. Gonzalez suggests grabbing a book about your destination or choosing titles that reflect your kids’ interests. If possible, grab a book as a souvenir to help make the trip home enjoyable.
Pack a lot of snacks, grab some games and books, and hit play on your playlist for an unforgettable journey with your family.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.