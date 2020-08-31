No Comments

Screen-free Games to Entertain Kids on a Road Trip

Tablets, smartphones, and laptops will help your kids whittle away the driving time on a road trip. But, what if you’re trying to reduce screen time? It is possible to keep your kids entertained on a road trip without relying on a digital device.

Let the music play

Music is a quintessential road trip accessory, and the right playlist can make or break your experience on the road.

“Before you hit the road, make a playlist of your family’s favorite jams and learn all the lyrics by the time you get to your Airbnb,” suggests Brit+Co writer Theresa Gonzalez.

Old school games

Road trip bingo will not only entertain your kids, but it will also bring back memories for you. You can purchase ready-made bingo games or create your own.

“For kids who aren’t reading yet, these can be pictures and they can cross off with a crayon, stickers, or anything that won’t stain the car,” she adds.

Take in the scenery

Encourage your kids to take in the scenery and give them a tool to document their travels. Gonzalez suggests giving them a camera, not their phones or tablet, and let them be amateur photographers. After you get home, you can work on a scrapbook of your trip together.

A good book

A road trip is a perfect opportunity for your kids to get in solid reading time. Take a trip to the library or your local bookstore before your trip and stock up on books. Gonzalez suggests grabbing a book about your destination or choosing titles that reflect your kids’ interests. If possible, grab a book as a souvenir to help make the trip home enjoyable.

Pack a lot of snacks, grab some games and books, and hit play on your playlist for an unforgettable journey with your family.