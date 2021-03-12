No Comments

See How the 2021 Lexus IS Inspired These Sneakers

Photo: Lexus

Once again, Lexus has served as the inspiration for bespoke accessories. This time, the luxury automaker is teaming up with the fashion designers at the RTFKT creative collective to craft sneakers inspired by the 2021 Lexus IS.

Sneakerheads and gearheads unite

Photo: Lexus

In honor of the reimagined 2021 Lexus IS, the designers at RTFKT took plenty of cues from the model’s signature design elements. Particularly, the creative team drew upon features found in the IS 350 F Sport Dynamic Handling Package, such as its slim headlights, carbon-fiber spoiler, and contrasting color palette. They even used some vehicle materials when crafting the shoes.

These Lexus-inspired kicks sport a tire-like sole. Up front, it features an accent reminiscent of Lexus’ signature spindle grille, and in the back, it boasts a 3D-printed design that’s based on the model’s carbon-fiber spoiler. On the sides, you’ll find Black NuLuxe paneling with silver accent stitches, just like in the model’s interior, along with a metallic stripe that evokes the sport sedan’s new, narrower headlights. Even its color resembles the Grecian Water exterior color, introduced for 2021.

“We wanted to make sure when the audience looks at the sneaker they instantly know it is the IS,” said Chris Le, creative director and co-founder of RTFKT.

Steven Zaptio, CEO and co-founder of RTFKT, also chimed in. “All the intricate design elements come together, and at a first glance it’s a neckbreaker,” he stated.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the design process

Photo: Lexus

Want to see how this talented team of designers translated a car into a shoe? Check out the three-part web series, entitled “Rubber & Sole.” It shows how the team found inspiration in the Lexus sport sedan, details the sketching and prototyping process, and explores the final design.

“RTFKT put the same passion into developing this one-of-a-kind shoe that we did in developing the new 2021 Lexus IS,” said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. “Steven and Chris delivered a head-turning sneaker that unmistakably mirrors the bold design and impressive performance of the IS.

If you’re looking to add these kicks to your wardrobe, you’re out of luck — they’re simply designed to be concepts. RTFKT is more about creating one-of-a-kind models than it is about developing mass-market products. But you can still get a 2021 Lexus IS, available now at dealerships nationwide.