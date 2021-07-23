No Comments

Sharp-Looking Genesis G80 Sport Coming Soon

Photo: Genesis

Genesis is welcoming an athletic newcomer to its G80 luxury sedan lineup. Likely as part of the 2022 model year, the G80 Sport will arrive soon with exclusive styling, aerodynamic design elements, and high-performance driving upgrades.

Genesis G80 Sport features

With its new exterior look, the G80 Sport immediately distinguishes itself from the rest of the G80 lineup. It comes with a new paint color — Cavendish Red, which is only available for this G80 variant.

The large crest grille is rendered in dark chrome, the front bumper is redesigned to look like a set of three-dimensional wings, and the headlights are surrounded by black bezels. The rear bumper is reshaped, too, and comes with a new diffuser design. A horizontal line across the back gives the G80 Sport a wider-looking stance.

Along the sides, the same dark chrome used for the grille shows up on the rocker panels and fender vents. The vehicle’s 20-inch wheels show off a “dark sputtering” alloy design with five fan-like spokes and the brand’s signature G-Matrix patterning.

The interior of the G80 Sport gets a new look, too. Highlights include a three-spoke steering wheel and quilted seats in a diamond or V pattern. Customers can also choose among aluminum, carbon, or a diamond-patterned weave for the dashboard garnish.

The G80 Sport promises a more robust driving feel as well. It’s equipped with rear-wheel steering, designed to help the vehicle handle more precisely and responsively.

Genesis hasn’t released any other mechanical details about the G80 Sport yet. For 2021, the G80 is available with a 300-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo engine or a 375-horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo, and the G80 Sport would likely come with the more powerful of the two.

Per Genesis, more details about this model will come out later in the third quarter. Check back soon at The News Wheel for updates on the G80 Sport and other Genesis vehicles.