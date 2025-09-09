Skoda’s Vision O Concept: A Bold Step into the Electric Future of Wagons

Designed to keep the wagon style alive in the electric age, the Skoda Vision O blends a striking exterior with a highly digitalized interior, pushing the boundaries of traditional car design. This concept promises to challenge the perception of what a long-roof car can be in the age of electric vehicles.

The Vision O is a clear indication that Skoda intends to maintain its presence in the wagon segment, which has been a strong point for the brand, particularly in Europe. With the growing success of the Octavia Combi and Superb Combi, the Czech automaker is pledging to keep the practical, spacious estate body style in the electric era. This new concept, though, is a stark departure from Skoda’s usual design approach, embracing bold, angular lines and minimalist details to create an entirely new aesthetic for the brand’s future.

A Striking Design with a Futuristic Edge

The exterior of the Vision O stands out from Skoda’s typical designs, favoring sharp, aggressive lines over the softer, more rounded forms that have defined its recent vehicles. According to Motor1, the concept eliminates the traditional front grille, opting for a “tech-loop mask,” marking a bold move towards a more futuristic design.

This choice highlights Skoda’s departure from the conventional, and the Vision O looks significantly more dynamic than the similar-sized Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. The design is minimalistic, with fewer creases, slimmer lights, and flush door handles that contribute to its smooth, sleek appearance.

Skoda’s Vision O is larger than the Octavia Combi but slightly smaller than the Superb Combi, measuring 4,850 millimeters in length, 1,900 millimeters in width, and 1,500 millimeters in height. The vehicle sits on large, aerodynamically optimized wheels, complementing its overall futuristic look.

More from Munich! Skoda has unveiled the Vision O concept, an electric estate which previews the next generation Octavia ⚡ https://t.co/KziDSo0ifh pic.twitter.com/DREJOuHSaZ — Autocar (@autocar) September 8, 2025

A Spacious and Digitalized Interior

Inside, the Vision O pushes the envelope with its digital focus. The cabin is dominated by a massive 47-inch rectangular screen that spans the width of the dashboard, offering an ultra-modern, tech-heavy user experience.

This bold screen emphasizes Skoda’s move toward a more minimalist interior design. Although most controls are now integrated into the screen, a few physical buttons remain for critical functions like temperature and fan settings, ensuring that drivers still have some tactile controls. The floating center console houses two wireless charging pads, making charging more convenient and eliminating the mess of cables.

The interior space is designed for comfort and practicality, with a nearly flat roofline maximizing headroom and a panoramic roof that extends to the rear, making the cabin feel even more spacious. With the rear seats up, the Vision O offers 650 liters of cargo space, and when the seats are folded, this expands to over 1,700 liters.

The Future of the Octavia?

While Skoda has not explicitly stated that the Vision O previews the next-generation Octavia, the similarities between the concept and the popular model are striking. The Vision O seems to offer a glimpse of what an electric Octavia could look like, with the design, dimensions, and features aligning closely with what could be expected from a future model. It’s likely that the production version of the electric Octavia will be built on the SSP platform, slated to underpin Volkswagen’s future electric models, although Skoda has not confirmed this.

The Vision O concept features a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup as the base option, with the possibility of dual-motor all-wheel drive available as an upgrade. Skoda’s Vision O also introduces features like a built-in fridge and a portable speaker, adding practical, clever touches to the vehicle that would enhance its appeal if they make it to production.